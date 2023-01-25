Kitay Law Offices Opens New Office in Pittston, Pennsylvania

Kenneth Kitay is the Owner of Kitay Law Offices. He has been protecting and fighting for his clients for over 25 years. Kitay Law Offices is The Law Firm With a Heart!

Kitay Law Offices announces the opening of its new office at 363 Laurel Street in Pittston, Pennsylvania.

We are dedicated to advocating for those who cannot protect themselves and this new office is a testament to that commitment.” — Kenneth Kitay, Owner of Kitay Law Offices

PITTSTON, PA, USA, January 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kitay Law Offices , the premier legal services firm in Central and Eastern Pennsylvania, is proud to announce its newest office located at 363 Laurel Street in Pittston, Pennsylvania.Kitay Law Offices has been providing top-notch legal representation to clients for over 28 years. This new office will give the firm greater access to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton region and allow for more timely and localized solutions for clients.Over the past several years, Kitay Law Offices has experienced an extraordinary demand for its services in the region. In the course of representing individuals, not companies or faceless entities, the firm seeks to fill a need for high-quality representation."We are very excited to open a new office in Pittston, Pennsylvania. This office enables us to serve our clients in the area more efficiently and effectively," says Kenneth Kitay, owner of Kitay Law Offices. "We are dedicated to advocating for those who cannot protect themselves and this new office is a testament to that commitment."Known as "The Law Firm With a Heart," Kitay Law Offices focuses its practice on Personal Injury, Workers' Compensation, Criminal & DUI Defense, and Immigration matters. Additional office locations throughout Pennsylvania include Allentown, Wyomissing, Chambersburg, Kennett Square, Hazleton, and Philadelphia.For more information, contact Kitay Law Offices at 888-KITAYLAW (888-548-2952).

Introduction to Kitay Law Offices, known as The Law Firm With a Heart