Bombay Grand Effie and Global Grand Effie winner, lands in the US market
Gonzalo Martinez will lead the operation, accompanied by Jeff Steinhour and Javier Mentasti.USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The unique, interdisciplinary, and independent agency, led by Gonzalo Martinez, Javier Macias and Mike Ruiz celebrates its 10th anniversary and arrives in the US market, based in Miami.
Today, after great results in Latin America, its experience with major brands and, with the contribution of Jeff Steinhour and Javier Menstasti, Bombay lands in the United States to guide brands in their marketing and communication journey, supported by a multicultural team with vast experience in Latin America and the USA.
“We believe and trust clients are seeking true partners for their marketing journey, and they want someone who understands them first and then uses their skills to assist them to navigate the ever-changing world of marketing. We believe our business world has changed and agencies need to provide new levels of intelligence and support to the clients that hire them.” shared Jeff Steinhour, US CMO from Bombay.
Why Bombay? Its name comes from a person named Sidi Mubarak Bombay, an African slave who - once he regained his freedom - became a guide for Africa's most famous explorers, helping them traverse hostile and unexplored lands they had never visited, helping them reach their desired destination with ease.
“Little has been written about this famous, self-made guide and history has mostly forgotten him. But not us - and here's why. We are guides for our clients, we accompany those curious, adventurous, outspoken, and determined – those who seek to make their mark in history – on their journey, identifying opportunities, strategizing and analyzing available data to get the best results.” commented Gonzalo Martinez, from Bombay.
The firm with offices in Argentina, and Mexico City, see itself as a trusted guide to its clients, helping them navigate the ever-changing landscape of digital and traditional marketing that is often uncharted. Bombay uses data, and smart analytics, to combine that intelligence with breakthrough creativity for measurable results across all channels.
Like Bombay, a Trusted Brand Guide on your side is essential to strategic, creative, and result-orientated work. “Now that we've shared where our ideas came from and principles, we would like to find those brands which also shared them and start walking together on this amazing journey” concluded Gonzalo Martinez, from Bombay.
