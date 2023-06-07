Submit Release
Intentional Fire Damages Juniper Lane Home 

HOLDENAn intentionally set fire severely damaged a single-family home in Holden Tuesday evening, said Holden Fire Chief Russell Hall, Holden Police Chief Timothy Sherblom, and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.

The Wachusett Regional Communications Center received an E911 call reporting a fire in the area of 25 Juniper Lane at 7:32 PM.  First responders observed heavy fire conditions from the basement and first floor. The incident went to two alarms, bringing mutual aid to the scene to assist Holden crews.  The fire was brought under control and extinguished in about two hours but the home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.  Two civilians were evaluated and received medical care. No firefighters were injured.

A subsequent investigation by the Holden Fire Department, Holden Police Department, and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire began in an attached garage and was intentionally set. One suspect, an adult male, was taken into custody shortly after the initial call and is expected to be arraigned in Leominster District Court.

The Holden Fire Department was assisted by Boylston, Leicester, Paxton, Rutland, Sterling, West Boylston, and Worcester firefighters on scene while Auburn, Princeton and Barre provided station coverage. The Holden Police Department, Holden Light Department, and representatives from the Building Department assisted at the scene.

