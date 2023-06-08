SPRINGFREE TRAMPOLINE DONATES $2,000 TO THE BIRTHDAY PARTY PROJECT, HELPING CHILDREN IN NEED

Pioneer of the springless trampoline helps throw birthday parties for disadvantaged kids.

Pioneer of the springless trampoline helps throw birthday parties for disadvantaged kids.

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfree Trampoline, a company that is dedicated to providing safe outdoor play for kids and families, is proud to announce its $2,000 donation, to The Birthday Party Project.

The Birthday Party Project is a non-profit organization that uses birthday parties to bring joy to children that are living in homeless or transitional living facilities. More than 2.5 million kids are currently living in shelters across the United States, according to their website.

To date, the Birthday Party Project, headquartered in Dallas, TX, has thrown over 2,600 parties and celebrated over 24,000 kids on their birthdays. They currently have a presence in 19 cities in the U.S.

“We are always looking for ways to give back to the community, and The Birthday Party Project aligns exactly with our mission: To bring kids, and families, joyful moments that they will remember for a lifetime,” said France Jacot, Springfree’s North America VP of Marketing.” With this donation, we are making a commitment to celebrate children in need on their special day.”

As a part of its involvement with The Birthday Party Project, Springfree Trampoline wrapped gifts and volunteered at an event hosted by The Birthday Party Project at a local shelter in the Dallas area. It’s $2,000 donation will pay for approximately one whole party event for The Birthday Party Project.

Springfree Trampoline is celebrating its 20th year and is commemorating the occasion with various promotions and giveaways throughout the summer. Sign up for Springfree Trampoline’s Newsletter for all the latest on sales, product updates, news and more!



About Springfree Trampoline™:

Springfree Trampoline is the world’s safest, highest quality, and longest-lasting trampoline. Redefining backyard play and helping families go outside and be active through innovation rooted in safety and quality, Springfree Trampoline’s patented safety design is the only trampoline on the market that eliminates 90% of all product-related trampoline injuries. Springfree Trampoline is available in Springfree Retail stores and via select retailers and e-tailers across the United States. To learn more about Springfree Trampoline, find a store near you or to purchase online, go to www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1 (877) 586-7723.

About The Birthday Party Project

The Birthday Party Project is a non-profit organization bringing JOY to children experiencing homelessness through the MAGIC of birthday parties. The Birthday Party Project believes in consistency and is committed to celebrating each and every birthday at their partner agencies. During a season of transition for families, they’re committed to being a steady and celebratory force. When they’re partnered with a shelter or transitional living facility, they show up each month with a “JOYful” front of birthday enthusiasts to make sure no birthdays fall through the cracks. You can visit www.thebirthdaypartyproject.org for more information about their mission and/or ways to donate and volunteer.