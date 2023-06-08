Pro Bono Day: Free Immigration Legal Consultations Tuesday July 18, 2023
Join Us July 18 For Free Immigration Legal Consultations To Celebrate Evelyn Ackah's Birthday
My goal is to make immigration legal help more accessible and available to people. Legal mistakes have serious legal consequences and can prevent people from achieving their dream of moving to Canada.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Community service and giving back is important to Canadian immigration lawyer Evelyn Ackah, founder of Ackah Business Immigration Law. On Tuesday, July 18 2023 from 10am - 4pm MT, her law firm will host their first ever Pro Bono Day in celebration of her July birthday. Our immigration legal team is scheduling free 15 minute phone consultations.
— Evelyn Ackah, Founder & Managing Lawyer, Ackah Business Immigration Law
“My goal is to make immigration legal help much more accessible and available to people,” said immigration lawyer Evelyn Ackah, herself an immigrant from Ghana. “Many people think legal help is something that’s expensive, making legal mistakes has serious legal consequences and can prevent people from achieving their dream of moving to Canada. Unfortunately, there is a lot of bad advice out there and people hire untrained representatives and waste their money on scams, frauds and but we’ve put together some very affordable options and even free resources for people who want to handle their own case.”
Ackah Law's legal team will answer Canadian and NAFTA U.S. immigration-related questions.
How To Sign Up For Pro Bono Day
• Appointments are limited based on availability.
• An appointment is required.
• Call +1.403.452.9515
• Ask to schedule an appointment for Pro Bono Day
Our team will review your information to ensure we can help you, and if we can, will schedule an appointment for you. We will tell you
• what information to have for your appointment,
• the time of your appointment
• and how to connect with us on July 18 for your free consultation.
About Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Business Immigration Law
Evelyn Ackah is an award-winning Canadian lawyer who exclusively practices immigration law. She founded Ackah Business Immigration Law in 2010 because she wanted to practice law her way and use technology to provide innovative, affordable, proactive legal services to her global clientele.
Ackah Business Immigration Law is an immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver and Toronto to serve clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at contact@ackahlaw.com or 403.452.9515.
Evelyn Ackah
Ackah Business Immigration Law
+1 4034529515
