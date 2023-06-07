Starfish Partners Acquires Global People

It was only fitting that we acquired the search firm of the individual leading our acquisition effort.” — Jeff Kaye

PLANO, TX, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Starfish Partners, an international investment and ownership platform for niched professional and mid- to upper-management search specialists, is proud to announce the acquisition of Global People. Current Starfish Partners organizations include search firms Kaye/Bassman International Corporation (KBIC), Direct Recruiters, Inc. (DRI), Integrity Search, Full Spectrum Search Group, Raymond Search Group, the Sanford Rose Associates International (SRAI) network, and the recruiting industry’s largest consulting and training firm Next Level Exchange (NLE).

The firm’s founder and CEO, Jon Bartos, also serves as the Chief Investment Officer for Starfish Partners. Jeff Kaye shared, “It was only fitting that we acquired the search firm of the individual leading our acquisition effort. We have built an incredible relationship with Jon and his team and share a common vision for the future of our collective. Jon is the best in class in every way. Not only will Jon continue to grow Global People and Starfish Partners, but he will soon also be growing and leading an entirely new franchise network, Dimensional Search™, for those wanting to start a new recruiting firm. We could not be more excited to continue our journey with Jon and his team.”

Starfish Partners provides capital for recruiting firms looking to scale, as well as exit strategies for owners seeking to secure value for their firm in cash and/or stock. It also provides liquidity and the ability to monetize some value while simultaneously providing equity opportunities for key producers and leaders.

Starfish Partners organizations have won multiple awards for the best place to work, workforce flexibility and charitable endeavors, and have ranked among the top recruiting firms nationally.

The acquisition will allow all entities and future investments the ability to serve clients more efficiently, maximize full growth potential and secure continuity of what the founders have built. With an industry of over 25,000 independently owned and operated recruiting firms, Starfish Partners is actively pursuing aggressive growth that will be achieved through a variety of mergers, acquisitions, and capital infusion activities.

Learn more at www.starfishpartners.com.