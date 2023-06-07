Rising Tunesmith Jacob Jones Debut EP ‘Son Of A Military Man’ Out Now
Jacob Jones' premiere project is available now.NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Breakout country artist Jacob Jones' debut EP "Son of a Military Man" is now available. Each track is enhanced by Jacob's authentic storytelling abilities as he touched every aspect of this project. The EP is produced by Andrew King (Blessing Offor, Tenille Arts and Brooke Eden) and mixed by John Palmieri (Engineer for Cole Swindell and Lady A).
Jacob's style pulls from the trailblazing foundation of classic country and the time-proven storytelling method of the genre's greats. Songs "Black & White", "Window Pain" and "Ends In Why" paint visions of the trials and strengths of young love. Other songs "The Fallen Stood" and "Son of a Military Man" instill a sense of forlorn worry, fear and pride for loved ones who readily give the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
“'Son of a Military Man' is a project I’m super excited to put out into the world," says Jacob. "Every song on the project reflects a different part of my life and embodies the spirit of country music as I see it. As someone who grew up as a military kid, I wanted to make "Son of a Military Man" the title track to give all the folks in my community a project to make their own – something they could relate to on a deeper level. This is a song pointed directly at kids who grew up like I did, as the son of a military man."
Fans can listen to "Son of a Military Man" by clicking here: https://onerpm.link/SonOfAMilitaryMan
"Son of a Military Man" track list:
1. Ends In Why
2. Window Pain
3. The Fallen Stood
4. Savin' Up My Luck
5. Black & White
6. Waitin' On Winter
7. Son of a Military Man
“The album’s focus track "The Fallen Stood" is easily the most important song off this project," says Jacob. "It talks about the true story of my best friend’s dad, Lt. Sean C Snyder. His tragic death in the line of service allows us all to do what we love without fear of having our freedom taken away. I’ve already seen an enormous impact from this song, even unreleased. I hope it helps give the general listener a new perspective on what’s important in life, and I look forward to the reactions of those who have similar experiences."'
Preview "The Fallen Stood" below:
Can’t forget the January morning in Virginia
Said goodbye, walked out and drove to base in that old pickup
It was an ordinary training flight but this time something didn’t go right
He had to give it all when duty called
Like every gold star kid that folded flag means everything
Cuz it stand for the man who I’d like to think never left that pilot seat
The fallen stood for honor, it wasn’t for the glory
Signed on the dotted line to add their names to freedom’s story
Payed the price and made that sacrifice for the greater good
So we can live the lives they never could
The fallen stood
About Jacob Jones
A born and raised "military brat," Jacob's journey has taken him across America, beginning with his Alabama roots and high school years in Virginia. He has since moved on to Nashville, the songwriting capital of the world. Jacob's military background contributes to his fearlessly authentic mindset when songwriting, as he has learned not to take anything for granted.
Inspired by Eric Church, Alan Jackson and George Strait, Jacob’s musical threshold knows no limits. With genre acting as a preference, not a barrier, Aerosmith, Nirvana and Guns N' Roses also standing amidst his influences. The central strength of his sound and love for the artform is undoubtedly his ability to put pen to paper, resulting in captivating songs. Presenting a clear focus on nineties-style lyricism and musical progressions, Jacob illuminates the possibilities that lie within story-focused, purposeful songwriting.
Stay up to date with Jacob:
Website: JacobJonesMusic.net
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JacobJonesCountry
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacobjonesmusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jacobjcountry
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jacobjonesmusic
Spotify: Jacob Jones
YouTube: @JacobJonesMusic
Becky Parsons
PLA Media
+1 615-327-0100
becky.parsons@plamedia.com