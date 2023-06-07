COVID-19 Weekly Update 6-7-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 7, 2023, there have been four deaths reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,144 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Fayette County, an 80-year old male from Grant County, and a 64-year old female from Raleigh County.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccination. At this time, to stay up-to-date, one Omicron (bivalent) COVID-19 shot is recommended for most people ages 6 years and older. Those ages 6 months through 5 years of age have more specific recommendations. Those ages 65 years and older and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are also eligible for at least one additional Omicron COVID-19 shot for updated protection.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination.

To learn more about COVID-19, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965.

