MARAH LAGO TO BE FEATURED IN TRUDY JACOBSON’S NEW SERIES HIGHLIGHTING POWERFUL AND INSPIRING WOMEN ACROSS AMERICA
“Great American Women” Series Honors and Empowers Great Women Doing Great Things In AmericaHENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marah Lago is the co-founder and co-creator of the luxury jewelry brand that shares her name.
She will close out Season 2 of Great American Women, talking about her early beginnings as a bank supervisor at 19, working her way up to a VP in HR at Krispy Kreme, and her experience becoming an entrepreneur.
You won’t want to miss her talk about some challenges she has overcome to achieve success and how she’s now helping people build luxury brands from the ground up.
“Failure is something we tend to avoid in life, and the truth is it’s the greatest teacher.”
Currently she is working on several podcasts that relate to women, empowerment, sex, style and success from a ProAge perspective as well as her nomadic life with her retired combat veteran husband.
“I believe that fear is the worst thing that we can live with, so just don’t operate out of it. Let it show you the way, give you a little bit of discernment, but otherwise don’t let it hold you back.”
Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor the Great American Women series, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.
“I’m so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women.”
The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.
“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”
The series also talks about the trials and tribulations the women have endured, and how
hard work and their determination keep them going no matter what obstacles are thrown their way.
Trudy is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.
Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination but went on to become a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.
Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname “Lady Trucker”.
While experiencing her success, she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.
Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn’t right and realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.
“The main reason I’ve been successful is because I never make or accept excuses.”
She knows it’s important to celebrate success and not let problems get in the way of achieving dreams.
You can watch the web series here.
Trudy and the GREAT AMERICAN WOMEN are also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
https://www.facebook.com/TrudyJacobsonTA/
https://www.instagram.com/trudyjacobsonta/
https://twitter.com/TrudyJacobsonTA
To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website.
Allison Pagliughi
The Silent Partner Marketing
+1 8607169457
email us here