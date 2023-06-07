Submit Release
New York, I'm Breaking Up With You

NYC Independent Film Festival at Producer's Club

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 15th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York a new film by filmmaker Pepi Kokab: New York, I'm Breaking Up With You

Dumped by his girlfriend, a broken-hearted Stephen blames New York city for his misfortunes. When he decides to dump the city and leave, the city finds a way to pull him back in.

Pepi Kokab is an Australian filmmaker, now living in New York. He writes NYC centric stories, two that have gotten him placed top 100 at the page awards in 2021. Pepi Is currently writing a feature film of the short film comedy “New York I’m Breaking Up With You”

'New York, I'm Breaking Up With You' - Wednesday June 7, 2023 - 6.00pm - Theater 1 Producer's Club

The NYC Independent Film Festival in New York focuses on independent filmmakers who do not have the support of major film companies, but often have to write, produce, finance and make their own film projects individually. To support those makers, the NYC Independent Film Festival is the platform to present their films for a week - from 4 to 11 June 2023 at the Producer's Club in New York, West 44th and 9th.

