ANY.RUN Wins 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Award

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Intelligence Group announced that ANY.RUN has won the 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Threat Detection category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

ANY.RUN owes a big thank you to the community: your constant feedback and support helped us refine and improve the ANY.RUN cloud malware sandbox. ANY.RUN’d also like to thank the Business Intelligence Group for featuring us in the 2023 rendition of the awards.

In today’s world, cybersecurity matters to us all — individuals, small businesses, and enterprises alike. As cyberattacks become more powerful, frequent and destructive, the need for innovative security solutions becomes more important than ever.

𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍’𝐬 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞

From the start, ANY.RUN has been committed to making malware analysis simpler and facilitating quicker access to knowledge while working with malicious samples.

Everyone can launch our cloud interactive sandbox from anywhere — no need for any special hardware or software — and use multiple Windows-based virtual machines for malware detection. ANY.RUN service can handle files and links, and with many samples, that can save hours of potential work through features like automated config extraction and detailed network stream analysis.

“We are so proud to name ANY.RUN as a winner in the 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like ANY.RUN are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”

More details in our article in the blog.