ANY.RUN Simplifies Early Detection of New Cyber Threats for Businesses with May Updates

𝐒𝐦𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐧𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐱 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬

A newly launched Sandbox Onboarding Tutorial now guides users through each stage of malware analysis, covering everything from uploading samples to interpreting process trees, network activity, and IOCs. Ideal for new users or analysts seeking a refresher, the tutorial makes onboarding faster and analysis more accessible.

𝐓𝐀𝐗𝐈𝐈 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐈 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

ANY.RUN’s Threat Intelligence Feeds now support the 𝗧𝗔𝗫𝗜𝗜 (𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗲𝗫𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻) protocol, enabling seamless integration with SIEMs, EDRs, TIPs, and other security platforms.

The TAXII protocol support allows more businesses to take advantage of TI Feeds’ key benefits, including actionable, real-world threat indicators pulled from threats seen across 15,000+ companies worldwide.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞: 𝟗𝟎𝟎+ 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬

In May, ANY.RUN rolled out over 900 detection updates to help analysts catch threats faster across Windows, Linux, and Android.

To explore the full list of updates and see how they can enhance your detection and response capabilities, visit the official release notes on the ANY.RUN blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN supports over 15,000 organizations worldwide, including sectors like banking, healthcare, telecom, retail, and manufacturing, by helping security teams build stronger, faster, and more resilient cybersecurity operations.

Through its cloud-based Interactive Sandbox, analysts can safely investigate and understand malware behavior across Windows, Linux, and Android systems. Combined with TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Threat Intelligence Feeds, ANY.RUN equips teams with the tools they need to accelerate investigations, reduce security risks, and collaborate more effectively.

