New North Korean Malware OtterCookie Uses Fake Job Offers to Steal Credentials

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a trusted provider of cybersecurity solutions, has published a new malware analysis exposing OtterCookie, a newly identified JavaScript-based stealer deployed by North Korea’s Lazarus Group. The in-depth research reveals how the malware is delivered through fake job offers and executes via a deceptively clean Node.js repository, stealing credentials, wallet data, and preparing for second-stage infection.

𝐎𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐞: 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐅𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐛

OtterCookie is part of a broader social engineering campaign known as Contagious Interview or DevPopper, where threat actors pose as recruiters or hiring managers to lure developers and executives into opening malicious repositories. Once launched, the malware executes by triggering a forced JavaScript error within a try/catch block, used as a delivery mechanism to fetch and run payloads from a remote server.

The campaign targets users in the crypto, fintech, and Web3 spaces, reusing patterns seen in previous Lazarus-linked strains such as Beavertail and InvisibleFerret.

𝐈𝐧-𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐞

Key findings include:

· 𝗙𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗷𝗼𝗯 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝘀 𝗹𝘂𝗿𝗲 – Delivered via LinkedIn or email, offering contract work to fix a frontend bug.

· 𝗖𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗡𝗼𝗱𝗲.𝗷𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 – No implants or suspicious dependencies, lowering suspicion.

· 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗳𝘁 – Targets browser credentials, macOS keychains, and wallets like Solana and Exodus.

· 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘂𝘀𝗲 – Exfiltrates data via port 1224 to servers linked to InvisibleFerret.

· 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱-𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 – Installs a portable Python environment to run InvisibleFerret.

· 𝗘𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗡𝗬.𝗥𝗨𝗡 – Sandbox flags the payload before deobfuscation and maps behavior via MITRE ATT&CK.

To explore the full technical breakdown and see OtterCookie in action inside an interactive sandbox, visit ANY.RUN's cybersecurity blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools, including an interactive malware sandbox and Threat Intelligence services. Trusted by over 500,000 professionals worldwide, the platform provides real-time behavioral analysis of threats across Windows, Linux, and Android systems. By giving analysts full visibility into malware activity as it unfolds, ANY.RUN helps teams respond faster, investigate deeper, and make informed decisions with confidence.

