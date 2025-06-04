ANY.RUN Reveals Real-World Tactics Used in Cyberattacks on Government Institutions

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Responding to a 51% surge in cyberattacks on public-sector entities in Q1 2025, threat intelligence solution provider ANY.RUN has released a case study spotlighting how advanced phishing campaigns are targeting government institutions, and how security teams can counter them using real-time threat intelligence.

𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬: 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬

Drawing from actual incidents, the study investigates three major phishing scenarios impersonating government structures to distribute malware and harvest credentials. These include:

● A phishing email campaign targeting South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce using FormBook malware;

● A fraudulent domain mimicking the U.S. Social Security Administration to deploy remote access tools;

● A malicious PDF disguised as a South African court summons that lures victims into entering Office 365 credentials.

ANY.RUN’s solutions — including its Interactive Sandbox, Threat Intelligence Lookup (TI Lookup), and YARA Search — proved essential in investigating these attacks, revealing tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), and generating actionable indicators of compromise (IOCs).

Practical Takeaways for Security Teams

Malware campaigns are increasingly impersonating trusted government institutions, threatening national infrastructure and public trust. ANY.RUN enables security teams to detect and investigate these threats in real time.

The case study shows how analysts can:

● Monitor domain-specific phishing trends using YARA rules;

● Investigate malicious domains targeting government websites;

● Uncover credential harvesting attempts through dynamic sandbox analysis;

● Leverage TI Feeds for automated protection.

ANY.RUN encourages government cybersecurity leaders to adopt proactive threat hunting and enhance phishing awareness across agencies. The full case study outlines a step-by-step approach to protecting public institutions from evolving threats.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a leading malware analysis provider trusted by SOC teams, MSSPs, and cybersecurity professionals globally. With a focus on real-time interaction and actionable intelligence, ANY.RUN accelerates incident response and empowers security teams to defend at scale.

