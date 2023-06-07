DuraLabel Demonstrates Innovative Visual Safety Solutions at Global Energy Show in Calgary
DuraLabel FlowFinder pipe and duct marking products are a fast, easy, and compliant way to label a facility's pipes.
Design and print custom labels for any facility safety needs with LabelForge PRO. Includes Arc Flash and GHS/HazCom database.
Labeling software, printers, and pipe and duct marking products allow the energy industry to increase efficiency and productivity.BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DuraLabel, the industry-leading provider of visual communication safety solutions will demonstrate a full suite of energy safety innovations that provide facility-wide safety, compliance, and efficiency at GES in Calgary, June 13-15.
Quick Info:
What: DuraLabel at Global Energy Show, Booth 1586
When: June 13-15, 2023
Where: BMO Center at Stampede Park – Calgary, Canada
More Info: GES Website
Exclusive Offer for GES Attendees
DuraLabel will provide GES attendees with three exclusive visual communication guides. The Electrical Safety Labeling, Arc Flash Labeling, and Pipe Marking Instant Action Guide provides professional label and signage tips to improve worker safety and ensure OSHA compliance. Copies will be available at booth 1586 or by downloading here.
Take Safety Labeling to Go
The portable Toro Max system includes a built-in 9” touchscreen and keyboard, super-fast operating system, and optional battery for anywhere, anytime printing. Preloaded with LabelForge PRO, Toro Max delivers clear, compliant labels and signs precisely when and where they are needed.
Custom Solutions for Any Facility
LabelForge PRO is the most advanced industrial labeling software available to the safety industry. LabelForge PRO includes thousands of preloaded, ready-to-print OSHA/ANSI/ASME/GHS/HMIS-labels, and an Arc Flash and Haz Com database. Users can also create custom signs and labels for unique facility needs. Workplace safety managers can deploy instant, compliant signage templates in 14 different languages.
Pipe Markers Critical for Compliance
DuraLabel pipe and duct markers deliver instant safety communication and compliance. FlowFinder Snap products quickly attach to pipes via plastic memory. FlowFinder Strap reusable pipe markers work on even the most dirty, rough, wet, or oily pipes. The FlowFinder Stick pipe markers’ industrial strength adhesive ensures a strong bond to a variety of surfaces. FlowFinder Wrap markers clearly identify even your biggest, largest circumference high-temperature pipes. All products in the FlowFinder line meet both OSHA General Duty and ANSI/ASME A13.1 standards and are available for every size pipe from ¾” to over 10” in diameter.
About DuraLabel
For more than 50 years, DuraLabel and its parent company Graphic Products have delivered innovative labeling software, industrial sign and label printers, multi-use floor marking, ready-made signs and labels, and heavy-duty pipe and duct markers for any facility’s compliance and safety requirements. DuraLabel backs up its products with world-class support and warranties. Learn more about how DuraLabel products enhance safety and efficiency at https://www.duralabel.com.
