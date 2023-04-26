DuraLabel Premieres LabelForge PRO Software for Energy Industry at the 2023 Offshore Technology Conference in Houston
Fast, multi-lingual visual communication software provides instant capability for offshore operations around the globe to increase efficiency and productivity.BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DuraLabel, the industry-leading provider of visual communication, label and sign printers will demonstrate new industrial safety innovations that provide facility-wide safety, compliance, and efficiency for drilling, piping, and shipping operations at OTC in Houston, May 1-4.
DuraLabel will demonstrate for the first time its new multilingual LabelForge PRO software. LabelForge PRO includes thousands of free, ready-to-print labels and signs. LabelForge PRO now supports 14 languages, this allows safety operators to instantly design and print compliant or custom safety messages in languages familiar to their workers. Managers or users can even change the software interface and keyboard layout to their desired language.
Quick Info:
* What: DuraLabel at Offshore Technology Conference, Booth 1250
* When: May 1-4, 2023
* Where: NRG Park – Houston, Texas
* More Info: OTC Website
Exclusive Offer for OTC Attendees
DuraLabel will provide OTC attendees with an exclusive guide to Marine Pipe Marking. The guide simplifies pipe marking by identifying the ISO standard colors, sizes, and placement of pipe labels for any offshore operation. Copies will be available at booth 1250 or by downloading here.
Faster, More Efficient OSHA and ANSI Compliance Labeling
The true power of LabelForge PRO is unleashed when coupled with DuraLabel’s award-winning printer hardware. On the Toro Max and Kodiak industrial label printers, LabelForge PRO provides users direct access to the DuraLabel Resource Center to watch or share hundreds of videos, tutorials, and step-by-step labeling information.
* Toro Max is the most advanced, portable, industrial printer available on the market.
* Bronco Max, the industry workhorse, is an easy-to-use, affordable, durable, and efficient labeling solution.
* Kodiak prints larger, more colorful signs and labels with 4’’-10’’ wide supply and lengths up to 8 feet long.
About DuraLabel
For more than 50 years, DuraLabel and its parent company Graphic Products have delivered innovative labeling software, industrial sign and label printers, multi-use floor marking, ready-made signs and labels, and heavy-duty pipe and duct markers for any facility’s compliance and safety requirements. DuraLabel backs up its products with world-class support and warranties. Learn more about how DuraLabel products enhance safety and efficiency at https://www.duralabel.com.
Kevin Fipps
Graphic Products
+1 503-644-5572 ext. 4309
