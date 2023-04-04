LabelForge PRO Industrial Labeling Software Now Delivers Instant, OSHA-Compliant Safety Communication In 14 Languages

LabelForge PRO delivers thousands of standard signs and labels, plus custom options in 14 languages
Design and print custom labels for any facility safety needs with LabelForge PRO
The industry leader in safety visual communications solutions.
LabelForge PRO includes thousands of free downloadable, ready-to-print labels and signs that allow locations worldwide to increase efficiency and productivity
Workplace managers can now choose from thousands of OSHA-compliant sign templates to deploy instant, clear safety communication in the language they need.”
— Dave Thomas, Chief Business Development Officer
BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DuraLabel, the industry leader in safety visual communications solutions today announced the latest update to LabelForge PRO, the most advanced industrial labeling software available to the safety industry.
The free LabelForge PRO software includes thousands of preloaded, ready-to-print OSHA/ANSI/ASME/GHS/HMIS-labels, and an Arc Flash and HazCom database. This provides safety managers with instant, compliant signage templates that can increase workplace safety, productivity, and efficiency.
LabelForge PRO now also supports 14 languages, including: English, Spanish, French, German, Danish, Finnish, Italian, Dutch, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Swedish, and Turkish. This latest version allows users to change the software interface and keyboard layout to their desired language. Facilities can quickly design and print compliant or custom safety labels and signage in languages familiar to their workers.
The new LabelForge PRO also includes improved and faster printing for Windows applications. Users can enjoy automated print settings based on supplies loaded, spend less time setting up their printers and more time focusing on what matters most: worker safety.
“DuraLabel is committed to providing a comprehensive labeling solution to improve worker safety and efficiency worldwide,” said Dave Thomas, DuraLabel Chief Business Development Officer. "Workplace managers can now choose from thousands of OSHA-compliant sign templates to deploy instant, clear safety communication in the language they need."
Faster, More Efficient OSHA and ANSI Compliance Labeling
With LabelForge PRO, facility managers can create their own style of barcodes and QR codes, and print new labels simply by merging spreadsheets, batched barcodes, and other sequenced labels. Users can also create their own library of custom labels and signs for easy access.
The true power of LabelForge PRO is unleashed when coupled with DuraLabel’s award-winning printer hardware. On the Toro Max and Kodiak industrial label printers, LabelForge PRO also provides users direct access to the DuraLabel Resource Center to watch or share hundreds of videos, tutorials and step-by-step labeling information. Both Toro Max and Kodiak come preloaded with LabelForge PRO.
* Toro Max is the most advanced, portable, industrial printer available on the market.
* Bronco Max, the industry workhorse, is an easy-to-use, affordable, durable, and efficient labeling solution.
* Kodiak prints larger, more colorful signs and labels with 4’’-10’’ wide supply and lengths up to 8 feet long.
LabelForge PRO Availability
“We understand how important it is for businesses everywhere to have access to labeling software that meets all regulatory requirements,” said Jose Shiroma, International Sales Manager for DuraLabel. “Giving users the comfort of creating custom signs and labels in their native language allows employers facilities to quickly and effectively increase worker safety."
About DuraLabel
For more than 50 years, DuraLabel has delivered innovative labeling software, industrial sign and label printers, multi-use floor marking, ready-made signs and labels, and heavy-duty pipe and duct markers for any facility’s compliance and safety requirements. DuraLabel backs up its products with world-class support and warranties. Learn more about how DuraLabel products enhance safety and efficiency at https://www.duralabel.com.
