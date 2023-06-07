RE: Traffic Alert - Jericho Rd Richmond
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Traffic Notification
Jericho Road in Richmond in the area of box 233 has been uncongested, the power line has been fixed.
Please drive carefully.
Benjamin Dubuque
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Williston PSAP
2777 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173
Jericho Road in Richmond in the area of box 233 has become congested due to a LOW HANGING POWER LINE.
This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
