Searchspring Partners with Leading Mobile App Provider Tapcart

The newly announced partnership combines two leading ecommerce solutions to help drive the mobile shopping experience for product discovery

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Searchspring, the global leader in on-site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, announced a new partnership with Tapcart, aimed at ecommerce merchants who want to deliver identical shopping experiences on both their ecommerce sites and mobile apps.

Ecommerce shoppers expect to find the products they want quickly and easily. If the product discovery experience isn’t aligned with shopper expectations or doesn’t deliver the right results, shoppers leave sites and go elsewhere. This “look and leave” syndrome plagues merchants. Together, Searchspring and Tapcart solve these product discovery problems by combining the power of on-site search and merchandising with easy to build mobile apps.

“We understand that a brand’s most loyal customers prefer to shop using mobile apps, which is why it’s essential to offer an exceptional experience,” said Alex Young, VP, Product at Tapcart. “This is where search and merchandising play a critical role. Our partnership with Searchspring enables merchants to seamlessly integrate search and merchandising, which ultimately drives conversion and ROI.”

This partnership represents one of the many investments in the product platform and the overall partner ecosystem that Searchspring is making this year to help merchants deliver amazing shopping experiences.

“The Searchspring and Tapcart partnership is designed to increase a merchants' average order value through faster product discovery and customized landing pages and campaigns,” said Chantele Gibson, SVP Global Partnerships at Searchspring. “We are excited that merchants can experience the benefits of Searchspring product discovery across both desktop and mobile versions."

About Searchspring

Searchspring is the global leading ecommerce search and personalization platform that enables merchants with powerful, unique, proven product discovery and shopping experiences since 2007. Companies such as Chubbies, Arhaus, Mattel, Moen, Fabletics, Peet’s Coffee, SKIMS, and West Elm trust Searchspring to increase cart size, conversion, and repeat customers through enhanced search, merchandising, and personalization technology. Searchspring is a remote-first organization with offices globally including San Antonio, Denver, Colorado Springs, Portland, Toronto, Krakow, and Sydney. Learn more about Searchspring by visiting searchspring.com.