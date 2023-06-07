Rory Feek to perform free concert at the Food Independence Festival in Amish Country Ohio
There always can be a different ending to the story you've been telling. You just have to follow that still, small voice inside of you. And do something to change it...”WALNUT CREEK, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rory Feek is a farmer, filmmaker, author, artist and a world-class storyteller. Rory and has co-written multiple number-one songs, including “Some Beach” by Blake Shelton and “A Little More Country Than That” by Easton Corbin. His memoir, This Life I Live, debuted at the top of the New York Times Bestseller List, and his children’s books are family favorites everywhere. Rory is also a leader in the homestead and DIY farming community.
— Rory Feek
Frustrated by rising food costs and supply chain disruptions, a growing number of urban families are digging up their backyards and planting vegetable gardens and fruit trees. These new converts to “micro-homesteading” are learning that peace of mind and healthy food are not difficult to achieve.
Joel Salatin, nationally-renowned expert on organic farming, calls it a “homestead tsunami”. In addition to the Rory Feek concert, Salatin and other key influencers will address thousands of families on how to grow and preserve food, at the Food Independence Festival, June 21 and 22, Amish Country Ohio.
Presenters will also include: Sarah Plain and Tall - canning expert and TikTok influencer, and Justin Rhodes - homesteading expert and Owner/Abundance Plus
The Food Independence Festival is hosted by Superb Sealing Solutions and Berlin Seeds. Berlin Seeds provides seeds to 30,000 Amish families nationwide. Superb is a high-tech manufacturer of parts for the auto industry, including support for emerging electric vehicle development. Due to a shortage of canning supplies, along with inferior manufacturing that occurred during the Covid-19 shutdowns, John Miller, owner of Superb was challenged to manufacture high quality canning lids at his factory in Holmes County, Ohio. Miller said, “We can already make 100 million lids per year, and that’s only about 10% of the total market.”
Four exhibitor’s tents will include beekeeping, cheese making, dipped candle making, Amish noodle making, raising shiitake mushrooms, broom making, sourdough bread simplified, cold pickling, making your own latte syrups, live animals, Foods of the World... and demonstrations for many different canning methods at the Canning Extravaganza.
Under the Seed and Soil, attendees will learn about fertilizer, herbs, seed saving, soil recovery, freeze drying, and composting. An Amish Country category will have timber framing, quilting, and rope making, along with other heritage crafts. Attendees will be treated to Amish style meals, including a Wedding Feast and Barn Raising Meal with a local food caterer.
Many children’s activities will also be provided including cow and goat milking and petting zoos..
Timbercrest Campground and RV Park
5552 State Route 515
Millersburg, OH 44654
For more information, tickets, and registration:
www.foodindependence.life
events@timbercrest.life
1-855-654-2002
Ken McCaw
Big Walnut Productions
+1 614-570-9870
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Food Independence Festival