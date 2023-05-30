Digging Up The Lawn To Grow Food
Getting rid of Eco-unfriendly lawns and growing wholesome backyard food
A farm is virtually a living organism. The tragedy of our time is that cultural philosophies and market realities are squeezing life's vitality out of most farms.”WALNUT CREEK, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Joel Salatin, nationally-renowned expert on farming, calls it a “homestead tsunami”.
— Joel Salatin
Frustrated by rising food costs and supply chain disruptions, a growing number of urban families are digging up their backyards and planting vegetable gardens and fruit trees. These new converts to “micro-homesteading” are learning that peace of mind and healthy food are not difficult to achieve.
Salatin and other key influencers will address thousands of families on how to grow and preserve food, at the Food Independence Festival, June 21 and 22, Amish Country Ohio. The premiere of this event last year brought nearly 4000 attendees from across the US. Presenters will also include: Sarah Plain and Tall - canning expert and TikTok influencer, and Justin Rhodes - homesteading expert and Owner/Abundance Plus
The Food Independence Festival is hosted by Superb Sealing Solutions and Berlin Seeds. Berlin Seeds provides seeds to 30,000 Amish families nationwide. Superb is a high-tech manufacturer of parts for the auto industry, including support for emerging electric vehicle development.
Four exhibitor’s tents will include beekeeping, cheese making, dipped candle making, Amish noodle making, raising shiitake mushrooms, broom making, sourdough bread simplified, cold pickling, making your own latte syrups, live animals, Foods of the World... and demonstrations for many different canning methods at the Canning Extravaganza.
Under the Seed and Soil, attendees will learn about fertilizer, herbs, seed saving, soil recovery, freeze drying, and composting. An Amish Country category will have timber framing, quilting, and rope making, along with other heritage crafts. Attendees will be treated to Amish style meals, including a Wedding Feast and Barn Raising Meal with a local food caterer.
Many children’s activities will also be provided, including milking cows and goats.
Food Independence Festival