Backyard Farming: an Urban Food Revolution

Who needs an expensive lawn when you can grow healthy food?

Joel Salatin is a renowned expert in organic farming and food sustainability

Children find many fun things to do and learn

Frustrated by rising food costs and supply chain disruptions, urban families are digging up their backyards and planting vegetable gardens and fruit trees.

Farms and food production should be at least as important as who pierced their navel in Hollywood this week.”
— Joel Salatin
WALNUT CREEK, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Frustrated by rising food costs and supply chain disruptions, a growing number of urban families are digging up their backyards and planting vegetable gardens and fruit trees. These new converts to “micro-homesteading” are learning that peace of mind and healthy food are not difficult to achieve.  Who needs an expensive lawn when you can fill your refrigerator with wholesome food… right from your back yard? Its easier than you think.

Joel Salatin, nationally-renowned expert on organic farming, calls it a “homesteading tsunami”. Salatin and other key influencers will address thousands of families on how to grow and preserve food, at the Food Independence Festival, June 21 and 22, Amish Country Ohio. The premiere of this event last year brought nearly 4000 attendees from across the US.

Presenters will also include: Sarah Plain and Tall - canning expert and TikTok influencer, and Justin Rhodes - homesteading expert and Owner/Abundance Plus

The Food Independence Festival is hosted by Superb Sealing Solutions and Berlin Seeds. Berlin Seeds provides seeds to 30,000 Amish families nationwide. Superb is a high-tech manufacturer of parts for the auto industry, including support for emerging electric vehicle development.  

Four exhibitor’s tents will include beekeeping, cheese making, dipped candle making, Amish noodle making, raising shiitake mushrooms, broom making, sourdough bread simplified, cold pickling, making your own latte syrups, live animals, Foods of the World... and demonstrations for many different canning methods at the Canning Extravaganza.

Under the Seed and Soil, attendees will learn about fertilizer, herbs, seed saving, soil recovery, freeze drying, and composting. An Amish Country category will have timber framing, quilting, and rope making, along with other heritage crafts. Attendees will be treated to Amish style meals, including a Wedding Feast and Barn Raising Meal with a local food caterer.

Many children’s activities will also be provided, including cow and goat milking, petting zoos and crafts.

Timbercrest Campground and RV Park
5552 State Route 515
Millersburg, OH 44654
For more information, tickets, and registration:
www.foodindependence.life
events@timbercrest.life
1-855-654-2002

Ken McCaw
Food Independence Life
+1 614-570-9870
Food Independence Festival

