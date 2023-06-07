AFD Petroleum: diesel fuel supplier
AFD Petroleum specialize in providing bulk fuels, lubricants, and on-site tank storage systems to businesses located in Western Canada and Alaska.EDMONTON, CANADA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AFD Petroleum is a company that operates as an independent supplier in the energy industry. They specialize in providing bulk fuels, lubricants, and on-site tank storage systems to businesses located in Western Canada and Alaska. Additionally, the company places a strong emphasis on ensuring impeccable fuel quality and provides cutting-edge services.
As a supplier, AFD Petroleum offers a wide range of products and services to meet the specific needs of its customers. This means that they can cater to different industries and businesses, ensuring that they have the necessary fuels and lubricants for their activities. By providing bulk quantities, they are able to serve businesses with higher fuel demands more efficiently. Their line of AWARD Heavy Grease protects customers' equipment over a wide range of temperatures and environmental conditions.
Moreover, AFD Petroleum also offers innovative services. It implies that they go beyond simply supplying fuel and lubricants. They likely provide value-added
services such as equipment maintenance, fuel management systems, or other solutions designed to enhance efficiency and productivity for their customers.
For example, the company uses new technologies by enabling accurate online satellite tank level monitoring and real-time billing and reporting. These innovative services provide an excellent brand image for AFD Petroleum. Customers who opt for AFD Petroleum benefit from the company's expertise, accessible through their "On call toll-free 24-hour service" and a well-equipped management team.
