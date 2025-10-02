Esenssi Launches 'Granel Pro' to Redefine Bulk Perfume as a Strategic Business Opportunity

1. Esenssi Aromas S.L. - Specialists in perfumery businesses 2. At Esenssi, we have been manufacturing perfumes, body care lines, and home fragrances for brands for over 15 years. We know that those who work with bulk perfume often face unanswered questions: How do I measure the right dose? How do I preserve it? 3. Granel Pro exists to answer those questions. Because it’s not enough just to sell perfume: you need to know how to use it, master it, and build upon it.

Esenssi introduces Granel Pro, transforming bulk perfume into a strategic solution with training, personalization, and business support.

Granel Pro is not just a technical upgrade. It is a new way to build your brand - with autonomy, profitability, and vision.” — Esenssi Aromas S.L.

MADRID, SPAIN, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esenssi, a Madrid-based perfume factory specializing in the creation, manufacturing, and distribution of perfumes and aromatic lines, has announced the launch of Granel Pro, an initiative designed to professionalize bulk perfume and transform it into a strategic asset for businesses.For more than 15 years, Esenssi has been producing perfumes, body lines, and ambient fragrances for brands seeking high-quality aromatic products. With a catalog of over 300 fragrances - including 112 in the Nature line, 76 in Top Parfum, and 22 exclusive limited editions under Niss - the company offers tailored solutions for businesses across retail sectors such as fashion, beauty, jewelry, and gift shops.Esenssi also provides complete services for entrepreneurs interested in private label perfume , establishing a perfume business, including non-franchise turnkey solutions, dropshipping opportunities, customized packaging, and wholesale perfume supply. The company maintains ISO certification documentation and emphasizes ethical production, with products that are not tested on animals. Fast delivery is another cornerstone, with guaranteed shipping in 24 to 48 hours supported by continuous investment in stock.Granel Pro: Beyond Product SupplyGranel Pro represents an evolution of bulk perfume from a functional product to a comprehensive strategic tool for brands. The service addresses common challenges faced by businesses working with bulk perfume, including dosing, preservation, personalization, and optimization.The program offers a wide range of benefits:- Volume discounts- Technical training- Advisory services- Technical data sheets- Personalized labeling and moreDifferentiating FactorsUnlike many laboratories, Esenssi operates with an in-house lab to strengthen aromas and customize formulas. The company emphasizes continuous technical and commercial support, training for client teams, and a focus on profitability.Client TestimonialsSeveral clients have already expressed their satisfaction with Esenssi’s services:“Excellent service. It is a pleasure to work with them. High-quality products. They have helped me a lot with my new project. Highly recommended,” said Lucía Amil.“Everything perfect, I received the first order in 24 hours. The products are of very good quality; now it is up to the customers to enjoy them,” noted Tomas García.“I created my own line of perfumes for my store. Both the quality and the support in creating it have been great. I am very satisfied,” added Sara Rodríguez.About EsenssiEsenssi is a fragrance manufacturer headquartered in Madrid, Spain, dedicated to the creation, manufacturing, and distribution of perfumes and aromatic lines. Its portfolio spans exclusive brand development, bulk perfumes, dropshipping, and wholesale distribution for multiple industries.Contact Information:EsenssiC/Fuentespina nº41 4C28031 Madrid – SpainEsenssi Page Granel Pro: https://esenssi.com/sin-categorizar/mas-litros-menos-coste-mas-sostenibilidad/ Landing Page Granel Pro: https://negociosdeprimera.es/perfume-a-granel-negocio-rentable-sostenible/

Esenssi Aromas S.L.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.