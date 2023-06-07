IAOP Distinguishes Intetics in Three 2023 GO100 Sub-Lists for Customer Success, Industry Recognition, and Innovation
IAOP® released the list and sub-lists of the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100®, distinguishing Intetics as a Rising star in three categories.NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IAOP® released the list and sub-lists of the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100®, distinguishing Intetics, a leading global technology company, as a Rising star in three categories.
Enterprises in 2023 face a multitude of challenges, resorting to layoffs, cost-cutting strategies, and suffering declining financial valuations. Industries across the board are impacted — healthcare providers struggle with keeping their business systems up to date amid the ongoing digital transformation.
Manufacturing and energy sectors grapple with supply chain disruptions, and retail undergoes a seismic shift towards e-commerce, demanding digital strategies and optimized customer service.
Seeking expertise and innovation is on the daily agenda: business owners are increasingly partnering with technology-intense companies to develop streamlined IT solutions.
The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®) annually produces research to help companies make outsourcing decisions and tackle those challenges.
IAOP® recently released the list and sub-lists of the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100®. Intetics was acknowledged as a Rising Star and distinguished in three sub-lists of the ranking:
– Customer References: highlights the value provided to the company’s most important clients, as showcased through customer testimonials.
– Awards & Certifications: Industry recognition and relevant organizational and individual professional certifications that showcase the value created.
– Programs for Innovation: Specific programs and resulting outcomes that generate new forms of value for customers.
The “Rising Star” refers to a category of companies experiencing rapid growth with an annual revenue of less than $50 million and a workforce of fewer than 5,000 employees.
The judging process employs a rigorous scoring methodology, including an independent review by a panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience selecting outsourcing service providers.
“Congratulations to the companies named to the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® for striving to excel, investing in their partnerships and innovating in unprecedented times.”
– Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO
In 2022, as an optional application section of the GO100 list, Intetics was awarded the IAOP’s Excellence in Strategic Partnerships for developing Desk-Net’s multi-functional editorial management platform. After the release, a secure, web-based system reached 200+ clients with 20K+ monthly active users.
About IAOP®
IAOP® is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.
About Intetics
Intetics is a leading global technology company focused on the creation and operation of effective distributed technology teams aimed at turnkey software product development, digital transformation, quality assurance, and data processing.
Based on a proprietary business model of Remote In-Sourcing®, proprietary Predictive Software Engineering framework, advanced Quality Management Platform, measurable SLAs, and unparalleled methodology for talent recruitment and retention, Intetics enables IT rich, innovative organizations to capitalize on available global talent and Intetics’ in-depth engineering expertise.
At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for our 28+ years in business. Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious Inc 5000, Software 500, CRN 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 50, GSA, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch, ACQ5 and European IT Excellence awards, and inclusion into IAOP Best Global Outsourcing 100 list. You can find more information at https://intetics.com
Irina Dubovik
Intetics Inc.
+1 239-217-4907
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other