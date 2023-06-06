Senate Bill 735 Printer's Number 834

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - vehicle.

(ii) Assistance with routine bodily functions,

including:

(A) Health maintenance activities.

(B) Bathing and personal hygiene.

(C) Dressing and grooming.

(D) Feeding, including preparation and cleanup.

(E) Critical cognitive tasks, particularly tasks

required to participate in community events, such as

managing transportation, handling tickets and

communicating with others.

(3) The services provided to an individual who is

eligible for a home and community-based services waiver

program under 42 U.S.C. § 1396n(c) (relating to compliance

with State plan and payment provisions).

"Eligible individual." An individual with a disability who

requires assistance to complete activities of daily living,

self-care and mobility, including attendant care services.

"Personal care attendant." An individual who provides

attendant care services to an eligible individual.

"Venue." An entertainment, educational, sporting, cultural

or other event open to the public that charges admission.

Section 3. Waiving of admission fees for a personal care

attendant.

A venue shall provide free admission to a personal care

attendant whose attendance is necessary to enable an eligible

individual to attend an event at the venue. The personal care

attendant is not required to be provided a seat and may be

directed to a location in close proximity to the eligible

individual where the personal care attendant may be

20230SB0735PN0834 - 2 -

