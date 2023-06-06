Senate Bill 735 Printer's Number 834
(ii) Assistance with routine bodily functions,
including:
(A) Health maintenance activities.
(B) Bathing and personal hygiene.
(C) Dressing and grooming.
(D) Feeding, including preparation and cleanup.
(E) Critical cognitive tasks, particularly tasks
required to participate in community events, such as
managing transportation, handling tickets and
communicating with others.
(3) The services provided to an individual who is
eligible for a home and community-based services waiver
program under 42 U.S.C. § 1396n(c) (relating to compliance
with State plan and payment provisions).
"Eligible individual." An individual with a disability who
requires assistance to complete activities of daily living,
self-care and mobility, including attendant care services.
"Personal care attendant." An individual who provides
attendant care services to an eligible individual.
"Venue." An entertainment, educational, sporting, cultural
or other event open to the public that charges admission.
Section 3. Waiving of admission fees for a personal care
attendant.
A venue shall provide free admission to a personal care
attendant whose attendance is necessary to enable an eligible
individual to attend an event at the venue. The personal care
attendant is not required to be provided a seat and may be
directed to a location in close proximity to the eligible
individual where the personal care attendant may be
