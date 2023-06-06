Senate Bill 746 Printer's Number 835
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 792
PRINTER'S NO. 835
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
746
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI, FLYNN, SCHWANK, PENNYCUICK,
BARTOLOTTA, BAKER, FARRY AND KANE, MAY 31, 2023
SENATOR VOGEL, AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, AS AMENDED,
JUNE 6, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 7, 1982 (P.L.784, No.225), entitled
"An act relating to dogs, regulating the keeping of dogs;
providing for the licensing of dogs and kennels; providing
for the protection of dogs and the detention and destruction
of dogs in certain cases; regulating the sale and
transportation of dogs; declaring dogs to be personal
property and the subject of theft; providing for the
abandonment of animals; providing for the assessment of
damages done to animals; providing for payment of damages by
the Commonwealth in certain cases and the liability of the
owner or keeper of dogs for such damages; imposing powers and
duties on certain State and local officers and employees;
providing penalties; and creating a Dog Law Restricted
Account," in short title and definitions, further providing
for definitions; in licenses, tags and kennels, further
providing for issuance of dog licenses, compensation, proof
required, deposit of funds, records, license sales, rules and
regulations, failure to comply, unlawful acts and penalty,
for applications for dog licenses, fees and penalties, for
kennels, for requirements for kennels, for revocation or
refusal of kennel licenses, for dogs temporarily in the
Commonwealth and for health certificates for importation; in
offenses of dogs, further providing for dog bites and
detentions and isolation of dogs; in dangerous dogs, further
providing for court proceedings, certificate of registration
and disposition, for requirements, for public safety and
penalties and for construction of article; in injury to dogs,
further providing for selling, bartering or trading dogs; in
enforcement and penalties, further providing for enforcement
of this act by the secretary and provisions for inspections
and for enforcement and penalties; in sterilization of dogs
and cats, further providing for definitions; and imposing
penalties.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33