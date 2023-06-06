Senate Bill 746 Printer's Number 835

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 792

PRINTER'S NO. 835

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

746

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI, FLYNN, SCHWANK, PENNYCUICK,

BARTOLOTTA, BAKER, FARRY AND KANE, MAY 31, 2023

SENATOR VOGEL, AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, AS AMENDED,

JUNE 6, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 7, 1982 (P.L.784, No.225), entitled

"An act relating to dogs, regulating the keeping of dogs;

providing for the licensing of dogs and kennels; providing

for the protection of dogs and the detention and destruction

of dogs in certain cases; regulating the sale and

transportation of dogs; declaring dogs to be personal

property and the subject of theft; providing for the

abandonment of animals; providing for the assessment of

damages done to animals; providing for payment of damages by

the Commonwealth in certain cases and the liability of the

owner or keeper of dogs for such damages; imposing powers and

duties on certain State and local officers and employees;

providing penalties; and creating a Dog Law Restricted

Account," in short title and definitions, further providing

for definitions; in licenses, tags and kennels, further

providing for issuance of dog licenses, compensation, proof

required, deposit of funds, records, license sales, rules and

regulations, failure to comply, unlawful acts and penalty,

for applications for dog licenses, fees and penalties, for

kennels, for requirements for kennels, for revocation or

refusal of kennel licenses, for dogs temporarily in the

Commonwealth and for health certificates for importation; in

offenses of dogs, further providing for dog bites and

detentions and isolation of dogs; in dangerous dogs, further

providing for court proceedings, certificate of registration

and disposition, for requirements, for public safety and

penalties and for construction of article; in injury to dogs,

further providing for selling, bartering or trading dogs; in

enforcement and penalties, further providing for enforcement

of this act by the secretary and provisions for inspections

and for enforcement and penalties; in sterilization of dogs

and cats, further providing for definitions; and imposing

penalties.

