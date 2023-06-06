Senate Bill 275 Printer's Number 840
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 840
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
275
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, PHILLIPS-HILL, SCHWANK, FONTANA,
KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI, BREWSTER, COSTA, MUTH, COLLETT AND
HUTCHINSON, JUNE 6, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 6, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of January 10, 1968 (1967 P.L.925, No.417),
entitled "An act relating to officers and employes of the
General Assembly; fixing the number, qualifications,
compensation, mileage and duties of the officers and employes
of the Senate and of the House of Representatives; providing
for their election or appointment, term of office, or of
service, removal and manner of filling vacancies; fixing the
salary of the Director of the Legislative Reference Bureau;
providing for compilation of lists of employes," providing
for electronic posting of expenses.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of January 10, 1968 (1967 P.L.925,
No.417), referred to as the Legislative Officers and Employes
Law, is amended by adding a section to read:
Section 57. (a) In addition to any other duty imposed under
any statute, rule, policy or guideline, the Chief Clerk of the
Senate, the Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives and the
comptroller of the House of Representatives shall publish
quarterly a list of the following expenses of the Senate and
House of Representatives on a publicly accessible Internet
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21