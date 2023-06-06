Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,861 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 275 Printer's Number 840

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 840

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

275

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, PHILLIPS-HILL, SCHWANK, FONTANA,

KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI, BREWSTER, COSTA, MUTH, COLLETT AND

HUTCHINSON, JUNE 6, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 6, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of January 10, 1968 (1967 P.L.925, No.417),

entitled "An act relating to officers and employes of the

General Assembly; fixing the number, qualifications,

compensation, mileage and duties of the officers and employes

of the Senate and of the House of Representatives; providing

for their election or appointment, term of office, or of

service, removal and manner of filling vacancies; fixing the

salary of the Director of the Legislative Reference Bureau;

providing for compilation of lists of employes," providing

for electronic posting of expenses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of January 10, 1968 (1967 P.L.925,

No.417), referred to as the Legislative Officers and Employes

Law, is amended by adding a section to read:

Section 57. (a) In addition to any other duty imposed under

any statute, rule, policy or guideline, the Chief Clerk of the

Senate, the Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives and the

comptroller of the House of Representatives shall publish

quarterly a list of the following expenses of the Senate and

House of Representatives on a publicly accessible Internet

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

You just read:

Senate Bill 275 Printer's Number 840

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more