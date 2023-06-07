Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 08, 2023

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 08, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Auglaize New Knoxville Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit FFR

New Knoxville Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Minster Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Champaign Harrison Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Clermont Williamsburg Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Hancock Van Buren Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Logan Bloomfield Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Mercer Community Improvement Corporation of Mercer County

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Grand Lake St. Marys Restoration Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Montgomery Montgomery County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Muskingum Zanesville, South Zanesville and Springfield Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Warren Franklin City School District

Special Audit

7/1/2014 TO 6/14/2019 Special Audit FFR

