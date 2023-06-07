Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 08, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 08, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Auglaize New Knoxville Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
New Knoxville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Minster Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Champaign Harrison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Clermont Williamsburg Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hancock Van Buren Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Logan Bloomfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Mercer Community Improvement Corporation of Mercer County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Grand Lake St. Marys Restoration Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Montgomery County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Muskingum Zanesville, South Zanesville and Springfield Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Warren Franklin City School District
Special Audit
7/1/2014 TO 6/14/2019		 Special Audit FFR

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

