Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 08, 2023
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 08, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Auglaize
|New Knoxville Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|New Knoxville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Minster Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Champaign
|Harrison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Clermont
|Williamsburg Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hancock
|Van Buren Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Logan
|Bloomfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Mercer
|Community Improvement Corporation of Mercer County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Grand Lake St. Marys Restoration Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|Montgomery County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Muskingum
|Zanesville, South Zanesville and Springfield Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Warren
|Franklin City School District
Special Audit
7/1/2014 TO 6/14/2019
|Special Audit
|FFR
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.