Join the Celebration of Art at Viviana Puello Art Space's Newest Exhibition

Once Upon A Time Exhibition

The Viviana Puello Art Space is excited to announce its latest exhibition, "Once Upon A Time."

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Viviana Puello Art Space is hosting an exciting new exhibition, "Once Upon A Time." The exhibit features talented artists worldwide and is showcasing at the Beekman Street Art Fair starting on Sunday, June 11th. Visitors can enjoy stunning artworks from renowned artists like Lina Faroussi, Meghan Poynor, Toti Cuesta, and the exhibition's curator, Viviana Puello. The exhibition celebrates art, highlighting a diverse range of techniques and styles.

Viviana Puello Art Space is an art gallery located in the heart of Saratoga Springs, NY. The gallery is a creative hub for Viviana Puello, an internationally recognized artist, and curator, who is also the editor-in-chief of ArtTour International Magazine. The gallery is known for showcasing innovative and thought-provoking contemporary art with a wide range of art exhibitions that inspire and engage audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Visitors can explore various media, including painting, sculpture, photography, and mixed media. As per Puello, the gallery's mission is to provide emerging and established artists with a platform to showcase their work, promote cultural diversity, and encourage critical discourse on contemporary art.

The new exhibition, "Once Upon A Time," is an immersive experience through a unique collection of works transporting visitors to magical, otherworldly places.

Exhibiting artist Lina Faroussi offers a selection of works inviting viewers to explore a fascinating realm of spirituality and imagination where surreal figures come to life. Through her mixed media pieces, Toti Cuesta gives the audience an insight into the dynamics of femininity and the relationship between the physical world and the spiritual realm. Meghan Poynor's stunning horse scenes are a reminder of the beauty of the natural world. Finally, Viviana Puello's striking art pieces feature semi-precious stones, adding a rich texture and vivid color to her work. Her intricate details and use of symbolism create a sense of fantasy and wonder that perfectly aligns with the exhibition's theme.

The show Once Upon a Time delves into extraordinary experiences, from connecting with nature on Earth to exploring alternate realities, encouraging visitors to expand their horizons and embrace new perspectives.

Take your chance to see these incredible pieces in person. The exhibition will open this Sunday, June 11th, during the Beekman Street Art Fair and run all summer.

The Beekman Street Art Fair in Saratoga Springs takes place on June 11th from 10 am to 5 pm.

An opening reception will take place at the Viviana Puello Art Space during the Beekman Street Art Fair. The reception will be held from 12 pm to 5 pm.

The "Once Upon A Time" exhibit at Viviana Puello Art Space is open until August 31st.

News provided by ArtTour International