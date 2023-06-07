Clayton & McKervey Awarded Tax & Accounting Firm of the Year at Centuro Global Expansion Conference 2023
Clayton & McKervey is recognized as the go-to tax and accounting firm by Centuro Global.SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading full-service CPA firm, Clayton & McKervey was honored to receive the Tax & Accounting Firm of the Year award at the Centuro Global Expansion Conference. The Centuro INT-X Awards was held at a gala dinner hosted by Centuro Global at the Hilton London Syon Park on May 3, 2023. The annual awards recognize the most successful global initiatives and the people who made them possible.
With over 200 attendees, 15 sessions, and the award ceremony, Clayton & McKervey connected with other attendees to learn and share their expertise and form potential partnerships. The Centuro INT-X Award application process was extensive, beginning with a written application. The judging panel shortlisted the top applicants, who then participated in a live-streamed LinkedIn event where they pitched why they were the best candidate. The last phase of the decision process resulted in a week-long public vote.
The Centuro INT-X Awards focuses on acknowledging enterprises and individual leaders reshaping global cross-border business by pushing boundaries, taking risks, and achieving success worldwide. This year, the competition was extremely fierce, with exceptional nominees alongside Clayton & McKervey. Clayton & McKervey were honored to be selected and recognized as a winner among other reputable competitors in the space.
As the winner of this prestigious award, Centuro Global considers Clayton McKervey the go-to firm for foreign direct investment as they have exhibited a deep knowledge of helping clients successfully expand to the US at any stage of development.
Tax & Accounting Firm of the Year, Clayton & McKervey invites potential clients to contact them to learn more about how they can help maximize profitability and enhance financial performance.
About the Company:
Clayton & McKervey is a full-service CPA firm specializing in tax, assurance, accounting, and consulting services aimed at helping closely-held growth-driven companies compete in the global marketplace. With over 60 years of experience, Clayton & McKervey provides a disciplined focus in several technical industries, including domestic and international industrial automation companies. The firm is headquartered in metro Detroit and services clients throughout the world.
Denise Asker
Clayton & McKervey
+1 248.766.5599
dasker@claytonmckervey.com