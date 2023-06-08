LenderDock partners with MutualAid eXchange
EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock Inc., the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lienholder process management services, is pleased to announce a new partnership with MutualAid eXchange (MAX Insurance).
"LenderDock is very excited about our partnership with Max Insurance. They are keen on building out internal processes through data automation and cloud services that will ensure optimal support and service for their valued customer base. We are grateful to be able to assist them in their goals of creating a 'hands-free' lienholder process workflow,” said Frank Eubank, LenderDock’s CEO.
MAX Insurance will implement the use of LenderDock’s base platform, which includes the Verifi™ and Correxion™ services.
Verifi™ is a real-time insurance policy verification system designed for verifiers and lenders. With Verifi™, phone calls for policy verification are a thing of the past, making the process faster and more efficient.
The second tool, Correxions™, automates the process of updating policy information by allowing lenders to submit corrections directly to the carrier. This enables carriers or providers to process the updates efficiently according to their own procedures.
MAX will also use LenderDock’s Notifi™ solution. Notifi™ is a system that facilitates the exchange of insurance information among a variety of parties including insurers, lenders, leasing companies, government agencies, and trackers.
Through its partnership with LenderDock, MAX Insurance will take advantage of automated mortgagee corrections while simultaneously cutting the costs of notifying lenders.
“MAX is always looking for ways to become more efficient, and LenderDock provides us with a way to communicate efficiently with lenders in a timely manner,” said Brenda Dutton, VP of Information Systems & Technology at MAX Insurance.
“The services they offer enable us to use automated solutions to keep our policies up to date with the correct lender information without intervention by our staff or agents. LenderDock also allows the lender to get the information they need in one place without contacting the insurance company. It’s a win/win solution for the company, our agents, lenders, and most importantly our members,” Dutton added.
About MutualAid eXchange (MAX)
MAX Insurance®, based in Overland Park, KS, is a unique fair, faithful, and socially responsible insurance enterprise. The company’s mission is to restore wholeness to communities and individuals in need. It lives out its mission through a variety of high-quality insurance products, outstanding personalized customer service, and its unique Mutual Aid Ministries program.
To learn more about MAX, visit www.maxinsurance.com.
About LenderDock Inc.
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock Inc. is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lien holder process management services. The policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform offers banks, lenders, and financial third parties the ability to digitally verify and correct home and auto policy-related data in real-time.
