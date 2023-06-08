NovoaGlobal School Zone Speed Safety Technology Now Available for Use in Florida Communities
Florida Governor signed into law HB657: Enforcement of School Zone Speed Limits allowing communities to install photo enforcement to enforce unlawful speeding
As the only Florida-based photo enforcement company in North America...We'd like to work with Mayors, City Council Members, City Managers, and Law Enforcement to implement this new Law...”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NovoaGlobal, Inc., a leading Florida-based Photo Enforcement company, is pleased to announce Governor DeSantis signed into law HB657: Enforcement of School Zone Speed Limits allowing communities to install photo enforcement in school zones to enforce unlawful speed violations.
"As the only Florida-based photo enforcement company in North America, we have a big stake in this new law. As Floridians, these are our children who ride and walk to school every day. Our state has a shameful record for pedestrian safety and speeding. With this new law, we can turn things around. We like to work with Mayors, City Council Members, City Managers, and Law Enforcement to implement this new Law and, with your help, we can make our state safer for children," said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal.
Summary of the Law:
The Enforcement of School Zone Speed Limits law authorizes a county or municipality to place or install, or contract with a vendor to place or install, an automated speed detection system on a street or highway under its jurisdiction or a state road if permitted by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). The system may only be used to enforce speed limits in school zones within 30 minutes before a regularly scheduled breakfast program or school session, during the entirety of a regularly scheduled school session, and within 30 minutes after the end of a regularly scheduled school session.
• Defines the term “speed detection system” and requires a county or municipality to enact an ordinance authorizing the placement or installation of speed detection systems and to make a determination that the location of such system warrants additional enforcement.
• Requires signage warning motorists that speed detection systems are in use.
• Requires a 30-day public awareness campaign prior to commencing enforcement of school zone speed limits with speed detection systems.
• Requires the governing body of a county or municipality operating such system to hold public meetings regarding system provider contracts and data reported to the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV).
• Creates a School Crossing Guard Recruitment and Retention Program, funded through retention of $5 from each citation enforced through school zone speed detection systems.
• Requires speed detection systems to be installed according to FDOT specifications.
• Provides requirements for issuing a notice of violation or a uniform traffic citation.
• Establishes a $100 penalty for each violation and provides for the distribution of the proceeds to state and local government, including $60 from each citation for the local government to administer the speed detection system and other public safety initiatives and $12 from each citation for county school districts, to be shared proportionately with charter schools, for school security initiatives, student transportation, or improve student walking conditions.
• Provides defenses for persons who receive a notice of violation or uniform traffic citation and procedures for hearings regarding violations.
• Provides requirements for the retention and destruction of data obtained from speed detection systems.
• Requires annual reporting by counties and municipalities that implement speed detection system programs in school zones and requires an annual summary report by DHSMV.
• Exempts speed detection systems from DHSMV’s requirements for radar or lidar units, while requiring a speed detection system to perform self-tests as to its detection accuracy.
• Prohibits points being imposed for a violation if unlawful speed in a school zone enforced by a speed detection system and prohibits such violations from being used for purposes of setting motor vehicle insurance rates.
With over 13 years of experience in photo enforcement, NovoaGlobal is ready to implement a school zone speed safety program to help Florida children stay safe. As a Florida-based company, NovoaGlobal is familiar with Florida law and procedures. NovoaGlobal has a vested interest in the success of Florida's school zone speed enforcement - it's our children we're protecting!
NovoaGlobal Leading in Technology
All NovoaGlobal solutions incorporate the latest cutting-edge technologies in camera/video detection, HD image capture/image processing, and multi-tracking radar to name just a few. In-house R&D engineers ensure the optimization, integration, and stability of all NovoaGlobal integrated solutions, and NovoaGlobal's technical support team makes sure that all systems in the field are running smoothly and at maximum performance levels. NovoaGlobal is a minority business enterprise that employs Florida residents in its photo enforcement programs as operators, technicians and bilingual customer service.
"Our shared goal is to change driving behavior and reduce the number of accidents, injuries, and fatalities. We treat every customer as a partner and work diligently to ensure the highest degree of efficiency, flexibility, accuracy, and overall systems performance, with each and every community. We're here, we're Florida-based and we're ready to go!" said Carlos Lofstedt.
NovoaGlobal offers a program with integrity, provides little to no internal bureaucracy and is able to provide its customers with a level of service and flexibility not available from larger corporate entities within this industry. NovoaGlobal's advanced technology is the best in the industry.
