PLNT Burger Launches 3rd NYC Location in Bryant Park

PLNT Burger Opens in Bryant Park.

Celebrity Chef Spike Mendelsohn and Team Open New Plant-based Fast Casual Restaurant at 11 West 42 St.

It’s an honor to bring the best tasting, chef-crafted food in the plant-based space to all our fellow foodies in New York.” — Chef Spike Mendelsohn

NEW YORK , NEW YORK , USA , June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PLNT Burger - the plant-based, fast casual restaurant concept dedicated to redefining American classic comfort foods like burgers, soft-serve and more - is proud to announce the opening of its 3rd location in New York in the popular Bryant Park neighborhood. Existing NYC locations include Union Square (139 4th St.) and Nomad (1147 Broadway). The new Bryant Park location (11 West 42 St), will operate 7 days a week from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm.

Celebrity Chef Spike Mendelsohn and the team at PLNT Burger will be celebrating their new location with a Grand Opening party on June 8 from 11 am to close with the first one hundred people getting free burgers.

“It’s an honor to bring the best tasting, chef-crafted food in the plant-based space to all our fellow foodies in New York,” said Chef Spike. “Following the news of Mayor Adams requiring New York City public schools to serve 100% plant-based lunches on Fridays, we couldn’t have picked a better time to open our 3rd PLNT Burger location as we encourage New Yorkers to ‘Eat the change they wish to see in the world’.”

Popular menu items include:

- PLNT Cheeseburger and Double Cheeseburger: One (or two!) plant-based patty(s), caramelized onion, pickles, plant-based American cheese, green leaf lettuce, roma tomato, PLNT sauce, potato bun

- Spicy and Regular Chick’n Sandwich: Crispy Plant-Based Chik'n patty from Meati™ , house made hot sauce, plant-based pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, garden herb mayo

- Actual Veggies Burger: A delicious Actual Veggies® green burger, topped with rich and tangy feta cheese, savory tahini, and refreshing sliced cucumbers, all served on a warm pita

- Sweet Potato and Green Bean Fries

“With chef-crafted, sustainable, and highly craveable food at the forefront of our minds and menus, PLNT Burger is 100 percent aligned with Mayor Adams’ Corporate Challenge to reduce private sector food emissions by 25 percent,” said PLNT Burger co-founder and CEO Ben Kaplan. “PLNT Burger is the solution to the Mayor’s call to action which is why we are so excited to open our 3rd location in NYC this June.”

For more information about PLNT Burger, please visit www.plntburger.com.

FOR PHOTO SELECTS see here.

About PLNT Burger: PLNT Burger is a quick service restaurant concept dedicated to crafting and redefining some of America’s favorite foods. With a focus on juicy, indulgent burgers, soft-serve, savory snacks, and seasonal salads, our mission is to give people the ability to Eat The Change with delicious foods they love and crave. PLNT Burger offerings are free of any animal products, without compromising flavor or experience.