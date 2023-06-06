Broussard Logistics Expanding Team
Broussard Logistics, a transportation management solutions and logistics software provider based in Houston, TX, is proud to announce the expansion of its team.
Cultivating a team of exceptional individuals is at the heart of our company's success. I'm excited to welcome new team members who share our vision & are ready to join our journey toward excellence.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the company opened its doors in 1978, Broussard Logistics has partnered with businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, eCommerce, distribution, and energy, helping them manage and lower freight expenses.
— Mike Broussard, President, Broussard Logistics
Broussard Logistics offers custom, flexible solutions to help companies save money on transportation spend, increase efficiency and accuracy, and meet or exceed benchmarks.
With the ongoing growth and demand in the shipping and transportation sector (it currently makes up over 10 percent of the U.S. labor force), Broussard has experienced an increased need for team members who can help them continue providing exemplary service to its customers.
The company's newest additions are poised to do precisely that.
The newest members of the Broussard Logistics team include two directors: Ricky Irby and Darren Schmidt.
● Ricky Irby is joining the Broussard Logistics team as the new Director of Client Relations. He has decades of experience in the sales industry and knows the importance of strong relationships for a successful company. Ricky has a decade of experience in the industry and previously worked as the City Sales Manager for Old Dominion Freight Line.
● Darren Schmidt is Broussard's new Director of Sales. He is an alum of the University of North Texas. He has an extensive sales career, having held previous positions at well-known companies like Perimeter Global Logistics and FedEx Services.
Broussard also added four new sales representatives to its staff: Esar Mlinka, Shannon Warren, Shayne Guillot, and Julian Seoh.
● Esar Mlika considers sales and business development leadership his life callings. He is a proud graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He has previous experience as an account executive, business development director, and business development manager.
● Shannon Warren joins Broussard's sales team as a national account executive. She graduated from Johnson & Wales University and has several years of experience in the sales industry, including over five years in various sales positions for UPS.
● Shayne Guillot is Broussard's new national account manager. He has a master's degree from the College for Financial Planning and a diverse professional background, which includes experience in sales, wealth management, and intelligence analysis.
● Julian Seoh is also a new national account executive for Broussard Logistics. He is a graduate of the University of Dallas. He prides himself on his proven record of delivering tangible results to increase efficiency, reduce expenses, and maximize business scalability.
Broussard Logistics is thrilled to add these six new team members to an already well-rounded and impressive staff.
The company has a long-standing reputation for providing transportation management solutions to customers nationwide, saving clients millions of dollars per year and thousands of person-hours.
Some of the company's most sought-after services include LTL Contract Optimization, Freight Bill Audit, Payment & Reporting Services, and Transportation Management Software.
Those who want to learn more about Broussard Logistics and its team can visit the company's website: www.broussardlogistics.com
