The Richard W. Erickson Antique and Classic Power Museum Opens for the Season
Wasatch County museum increases access to priceless collectionsOREM, UT, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Richard W. Erickson Foundation today announces its opening date for the 2023 season. The museum opens for by-appointment tours on May 31, 2023 and has many events for families and lovers of classic cars planned throughout the summer.
“The Antique and Classic Power Museum is a Utah treasure,” states Russell Baker, Chairman for the Foundation. “The Pioneer Village and 1900’s Saw Mill create a great backdrop for visitors to enjoy the hundreds of classic cars, motorcycles and other vehicles on display at the museum. This year, we’ve worked especially diligently in the off season to bring even more fun, family activities to entertain and educate folks of all ages in Wallsburg’s pristine mountain setting.”
Features of the Museum Include:
● One of the largest collections of classic motorcycles, automobiles and farm equipment in the Mountain West
● Oval track, cyclekarts, mini bikes and tractor pulls
● R.C. Sky Park, a new, paved RC Airport for RCA hobbyists (club affiliation required)
● Authentic, early-era filling station and blacksmith shop
● North Temple Show Shop and its original equipment
● Authentic print shop with the printing equipment once used by the Salt Lake Times Newspaper
● Wallsburg’s first mercantile, established in the 1890s
● Vintage domestic buildings with home goods displays
● Log cabins, early 1900s church/school with a pump organ, 50s style cafe and more
As part of the Richard W. Erickson Foundation’s efforts to educate and entertain while keeping Utah’s rich history alive, the foundation holds four events each year.
2023 Summer Event Schedule:
● Antique Power Show: June 23-25, 2023
● TedFest Music Festival: July 14-16, 2023
● Wasatch Boomerfest Music Festival: August 25-26, 2023
● Club Day for Car, Truck & Motorcycle Clubs: August 12, 2023 (registration required)
To learn more about the museum, schedule a tour, or purchase tickets for the summer events, visit the Foundation’s website here.
The Richard W. Erickson Foundation
Nestled in the Wasatch Mountains just 30 minutes from Heber and Orem, Utah, lies one of Utah’s extraordinary gems. Curated by the foundation of the same name, the Richard W. Erickson Foundation houses a comprehensive collection of America’s history, spanning the transition from horse to steam to piston power throughout the industrial revolution and beyond. One of the largest such collections in Utah and the Mountain West, the Museum takes you back to a time when technology started easing the workload of agricultural living, as well as the rest of mankind.
