HockeyShot scores in South Korea

HockeyShot, the leading brand in hockey training products, is excited to announce the opening of its newest partner training facility in Daegu, South Korea.

DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HockeyShot, the leading brand in hockey training products, is excited to announce the opening of its newest partner training facility in Daegu, South Korea. This state-of-the-art facility, spanning nearly 4000 square feet, will be equipped with HockeyShot's industry leading Extreme Glide synthetic ice and All-Star Dryland tiles, providing a superior training experience for hockey enthusiasts in the region.

Hockey Macs, the Daegu training facility, will feature a comprehensive range of training tools by HockeyShot, enabling athletes to enhance their skills and take their game to the next level. With a firm commitment to fostering high-level development in all corners of the world, HockeyShot continues to establish itself as the world's most reputable brand of hockey training products on the Asian continent. This expansion follows the success of their existing partner facilities in Japan, Hong Kong, and previously in China.

Daegu and the surrounding region boast a vibrant local hockey community, with passionate players and a growing number of enthusiasts. The 400 players in the area span from the U5 category to adult. The new training facility will contribute significantly to nurturing talent and developing skills in this Korean hockey hotbed. Notably, the area’s hockey development program has sent players to the Asia Pro League and several European clubs over the last years.
JD Ross, Director of Special Projects at HockeyShot, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We are proud to continue facilitating installations near and far, fostering high-level development in all areas of the world. Daegu's new training facility is a testament to our commitment to providing top-notch hockey training experiences worldwide."

James Maclean, owner of Hockey Macs, highlighted the reasons behind choosing HockeyShot as the preferred training equipment provider for their facilities worldwide. He remarked, "HockeyShot's long-standing reputation, which transcends borders, along with their exceptional products and service, make them the obvious choice for training facilities worldwide. With this new facility in Daegu, the local community will have a tremendous advantage in skill development at a fraction of the cost of renting ice locally."

HockeyShot is dedicated to continuously innovating and delivering cutting-edge training solutions to hockey enthusiasts around the globe. The opening of Hockey Macs is yet another step towards their mission of revolutionizing hockey training.

About HockeyShot: HockeyShot is the leading brand in hockey training products, offering innovative and high-quality equipment to hockey players of all levels. With a comprehensive range of training tools, including synthetic ice, shooting pads, training aids, and more, HockeyShot continues to empower players worldwide to elevate their skills and achieve their goals.

