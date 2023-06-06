Construction work on Iowa 1 near Martelle may slow down your trip beginning on Monday, June 12

Posted on: June 06, 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – June 6, 2023 – If you’re driving on the northbound or southbound lanes of Iowa 1 in the Martelle area, the Iowa Department of Transportation is starting a project that may impact your trip.

Beginning on Monday, June 12 until late September, weather permitting, we’ll be working replacing the culverts under Iowa 1 between U.S. 30 and U.S. 151 near Martelle. While the roadway is closed, motorists will follow a marked detour route using U.S. 30 and Iowa 13/U.S. 151.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

For general information about this project, contact John Lamping, Iowa DOT Cedar Rapids construction office, at 515-766-9449 or [email protected]