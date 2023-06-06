Road closure on Iowa 23 southeast of Oskaloosa begins on Thursday, June 8

Posted on: June 06, 2023

CHARITON, Iowa – June 6, 2023 – If you are driving on Iowa Highway 23 southeast of Oskaloosa you will need to be aware of a construction project that may slow down your trip. Construction crews will be replacing a bridge with a box culvert at the tributary of Cedar Creek beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 8, until August, weather permitting.

During this project, through traffic on Iowa 23 will be detoured using Iowa 92 and Mahaska County Road V-13. Local traffic will have access to Iowa 23 except for the lanes crossing the work zone at the tributary of Cedar Creek (see map).

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

For general information about this project contact Liz Finarty, Chariton construction office, at 641-774-5056 or [email protected]