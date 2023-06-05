Concern growing over possible fraud in Desloge court

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There is growing concern over possible fraud in Desloge Municipal Court.

This follows a whistleblower’s claims made on a state website.

The state auditor’s office was contacted in October 2022. The concerns were over the former court clerk misusing payments for fines within the municipal court.

The office investigated the situation and found the concerns to be credible. A team will launch a formal audit of the city’s municipal court.

Scott Fitzpatrick, the Missouri State Auditor, said the audit highlights the importance of the whistleblower hotline as a tool Missourians can use to help ensure accountability.

