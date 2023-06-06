Innova Solutions Names Ashish Saxena as President of Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Technology, and Transportation

Innova Solutions Ashish Saxena, President REMTT SBU at Innova Solutions

The Industry Veteran’s Appointment Marks a Continuation of Innova’s Verticalization Journey

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innova Solutions, a global digital transformation solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Ashish Saxena as President of the organization’s Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Technology, and Transportation (REMTT) strategic business unit (SBU).

Innova first introduced its vertical SBU strategy in 2022 after working closely with clients, analysts, and partners to gauge their evolving needs and provide a wider range of industry-specific offerings to guide businesses through their digital-first initiatives. As head of REMTT, Saxena will guide the creation of strategic offerings for clients in those industries across the globe.

For over 30 years, Saxena has led the transformation of Fortune 1000 organizations through consulting, technology, and digital services—leveraging decades of cross-industry experience. Prior to joining Innova, he served in senior global executive management and leadership roles at Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services.

“I am very excited to begin this new chapter here at Innova Solutions—an organization that shares my values and recognizes the importance of empowering lives and inspiring change with ongoing investment in the communities we serve. I look forward to leading the organization as we further enhance our capabilities to rapidly deliver digital transformation solutions to meet the most difficult REMTT industry challenges,” Saxena remarked.

Commenting on Saxena’s new role, Raj Sardana, CEO of Innova Solutions, stated, “It is our pleasure to welcome Ashish Saxena as President of Innova’s Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Technology, and Transportation SBU. As a driven executive with a track record of building successful businesses and high-performance teams, Ashish will be an invaluable asset as we drive Innova’s verticalization strategy forward and bring innovation to life for clients across the globe.”

To learn more about Innova Solutions and its industry-specific offerings, please visit www.innovasolutions.com.

About Innova Solutions

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Atlanta (Duluth), Georgia, Innova Solutions employs over 50,000 professionals worldwide and reports an annual revenue approaching $3 billion. Through global delivery centers across North America, Asia, and Europe, Innova delivers strategic technology and business transformation solutions to its clients, enabling them to operate as leaders within their fields.