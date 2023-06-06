Starfish Partners Acquires NinjaJobs

Pairing with them will allow us to accelerate growth, expand our reach, and better serve the cybersecurity community.” — NinjaJobs

PLANO, TX, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Starfish Partners, an international investment and ownership platform for niched professional and mid- to upper-management search specialists, announced the acquisition of NinjaJobs, a Virginia-based firm that works across North America placing talent in the Cybersecurity industry. CEO Drew Fearson and the NinjaJobs team will expand Starfish Partners’ reach into the Cybersecurity industry by continuing to utilize their unique technology and job board platform that has allowed the firm to be recognized as an essential search firm for the Cybersecurity industry.

NinjaJobs along with KBIC, Direct Recruiters, Inc. (DRI), Integrity Search, Full Spectrum Search Group, Raymond Search Group, the Sanford Rose Associates International (SRAI) network, and the recruiting industry’s largest consulting and education firm Next Level Exchange (NLE) make up the current and growing Starfish Partners family of companies.

Drew Fearson, founder of NinjaJobs shared, “We are beyond excited to join the Starfish team. Pairing with them will allow us to accelerate growth, expand our reach, and better serve the cybersecurity community. Their track record of growth and innovation in the recruiting world speaks for itself. We look forward to continuing our mission of being the premier cyber-specific recruitment agency and platform with them by our side.”

“The acquisition of NinjaJobs fulfills one of our key initiatives of expanding into Cybersecurity search. After due diligence, Drew and the Ninja team rose to the top because of the unique way they have segmented the market which allows them to master several niches within the industry as well as their unique technology platform and job board that is specific to Cybersecurity. More importantly, Drew and the team embody our core values and are a great cultural fit for the Starfish family. We are extremely excited to support NinjaJobs as they continue to grow,” shared Dan Charney, Managing Director.

Starfish Partners provides capital for recruiting firms looking to scale, as well as exit strategies for owners seeking to secure value for their firm in cash and/or stock. It also provides liquidity and the ability to monetize some value while simultaneously providing equity opportunities for key producers and leaders. The collective revenues of Starfish Partners will exceed $300 million annually while continuing to pursue aggressive growth through a variety of mergers, acquisitions, and capital infusion activities.

Learn more at www.starfishpartners.com.