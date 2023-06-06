Florida State Senator Bobby Powell Files to Run for Palm Beach County Commission District 7 & Releases Key Endorsements
As State Senator and former member of the Florida House, I have worked to build consensus & develop relationships locally, statewide & nationally that I will use to strengthen Palm Beach County.”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida State Senator Bobby Powell has announced his candidacy for Palm Beach County Commission District 7 and has released a list of more than 50 endorsements. Powell has served and advocated for our County as a state legislator since 2012; among his many accomplishments, which have directly benefited our communities, includes recently passed legislation to increase housing options by allowing FDOT to give surplus land to municipalities for affordable housing. Additionally, he has gotten millions of dollars into the state budget for Palm Beach County, including funding for the Historic Roosevelt Highschool Museum, infrastructure projects throughout the County, the Cox Science Center and Aquarium, and more.
— Senator Bobby Powell
“As State Senator and former member of the Florida House, I have worked to build consensus and develop relationships locally, statewide and nationally that I will use to continue strengthening Palm Beach County. As a trusted leader, I have consistently advocated for our residents with transparency, accountability, and truthfulness. As the only candidate who has dealt with a 100 billion dollar plus budget, secured more than 100 million dollars in neighborhood improvement projects, and has provided best-in-class services to support our residents and community, I am ready to bring my experience to the County Commission. No one will work harder than me to ensure District 7 has a voice our community can trust to show up and work for them,” Senator Powell stated.
Elected and community leaders from across Palm Beach County and the state of Florida are endorsing Senator Powell’s run for Palm Beach County Commission. Senator Powell has been endorsed by:
Elected Officials
1. Dave Aronberg, Palm Beach County State Attorney
2. Tina Polsky, State Senator
3. Lori Berman, State Senator
4. Shevrin Jones, State Senator
5. Tracie Davis, State Senator
6. Rosalind Osgood, State Senator
7. Darryl Rouson, State Senator
8. Chris Smith, former State Senator (Democratic Leader in FL House and FL Senate)
9. Arthenia Joyner, former State Senator (Democratic Leader in FL Senate)
10. Jervonte Edmonds, State Representative
11. Kelly Skidmore, State Representative
12. Bobby DuBose, former State Representative (Democratic Leader in FL House)
13. Alan Williams, former State Representative
14. Larry Lee Jr., former State Representative
15. Al Jacquet, former State Representative
16. Ed Narain, former State Representative
17. Addie L. Greene, former Palm Beach County Commissioner, District 7
18. Melissa McKinlay, former Palm Beach County Commissioner, District 6
19. Mary Lou Berger, former Palm Beach County Commissioner, District 5
20. Edwin Ferguson, Palm Beach County School Board Member
21. Erica Whitfield, Palm Beach County School Board Member
22. Marcia Andrews, Palm Beach County School Board Member
23. Jean Enright, Port of Palm Beach Commissioner
24. Deandre Poole, Port of Palm Beach Commissioner
25. Wayne Richards, Esq., Port of Palm Beach Commissioner
26. Keith James, Mayor of West Palm Beach
27. Shalonda Warren, West Palm Beach City Commissioner
28. Cathleen Ward, West Palm Beach City Commissioner
29. Jeri Muoio, former Mayor of West Palm Beach
30. Betty Resch, Mayor of Lake Worth Beach
31. Ronnie Felder, Mayor of Riviera Beach
32. Tradrick McCoy, Riviera Beach City Councilman
33. Shelby Lowe, former Riviera Beach City Councilman
34. Cinthia Becton, former Riviera Beach City Councilwoman
35. Roger Michaud, Mayor of Lake Park
36. Joni Brinkman, Vice Mayor of Palm Springs
37. Judith Thomas, Lake Park Town Commissioner
38. Rob Long, Delray Beach City Commissioner
39. Ty Penserga, Mayor of Boynton Beach
40. Woodrow Hay, Boynton Beach City Commissioner
41. Christina Romelus, former Boynton Beach City Commissioner
42. John Paul O’Connor, Mayor of Westlake
43. Katrina Long-Robinson, former Vice Mayor of Westlake
44. Dr. Teresa Johnson, Haverhill Town Councilmember
45. Kionne McGhee, Miami-Dade County Commissioner
46. Barbara Carey-Shuler, former Miami-Dade County Commissioner
47. Kassandra Timothe, North Miami Beach City Council
48. Janet B. Taylor, former Hendry County Commissioner (Glades Lives Matter)
Community Leaders
49. Mr. Bruce Lewis
50. Ms. Edith C Bush
51. Atty. Whitney Powell, Esq.
52. Mr. Arthur Bullard
53. Ms. Betty Lou McCray Wells
County Commission District 7 is the seat currently held by Commissioner Mack Bernard who is term-limited. The election will be held in August 2024.
Senator Powell has served Palm Beach County in the Florida Senate since 2016. A strong advocate for Palm Beach County, Senator Powell has worked to improve the lives of our residents through his legislative bills, appropriations and as a leader on the Florida Senate’s full Appropriations Committee and on the Appropriations Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice and the Appropriations Committee on Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development.
Senator Powell’s top county issues his office would focus on include workforce and affordable housing, closing the wealth gap by creating local, high-paying jobs, workforce training programs, public safety initiatives, support for small, minority and women-owned businesses, managing growth and traffic issues, and protecting our county’s water resources and environment.
About Senator Bobby Powell
Bobby Powell Jr. is a lifetime Palm Beach County resident who has dedicated his life to giving back to his community.
Since 2016, he has served as a Democratic member of the Florida Senate, representing many municipalities in Palm Beach County. Powell has served on many Florida Senate Legislative Committees, including as Vice Chair of the Appropriations Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice, member of the Appropriations Committee, Appropriations Committee on Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development, the Committee on Banking and Insurance, the Committee on Criminal Justice, the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, the Committee on Ethics and Elections, the Select Committee on Resiliency, the Joint Committee on Public Counsel Oversight, and the Joint Legislative Budget Commission.
Over the course of his tenure as State Senator, Powell successfully brought back more than $103 Million in appropriations to Palm Beach County to improve the quality of life of residents and business owners alike. Notably, Senator Powell also served as the Senate Democratic Leader Pro-Tempore, Chair of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus and Chair of the Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation.
Prior to serving on the Florida Senate, Powell served two terms in the Florida House of Representatives, representing parts of West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach, Lake Park, Mangonia Park, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach from 2012 to 2016.
Senator Powell’s work focused on common-sense gun safety reforms, health care, and criminal justice reform. He also joined forces with several of his colleagues to advocate for raising the state’s minimum wage.
Bobby Powell Jr. has also dedicated his time to volunteering and giving back to his community. Sen. Powell currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Urban League’s New Urban Development Corporation, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Coordinating Committee and is the incoming President of the Palm Beach County Caucus of Black Elected Officials. He has previously served on the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army NW Community Center, the Leadership Palm Beach County Alumni Relations Board, and the Riviera Beach Library Advisory Board.
Sen. Powell lives in West Palm Beach and is married to Whitney Powell, Esq and they have one child. He holds a Master’s of Science in Urban & Regional Planning from Florida State University and a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Journalism (public relations) from Florida A&M University.
