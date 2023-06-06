SID Announces New Research Grant Program Focusing on Type 2 Inflammation Funded by Sanofi and Regeneron

Pictured left to right: Stacey Moore, Physician Resources, LLC; Deb Sierka, PharmD, Sanofi; Stephane Levy, MD, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Becky Minnillo, PhD, SID; Andrew Korotzer, PhD, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Lisa Beck, MD, SID

MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) has established a new restricted research grant program funded by Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The SID Type 2 Inflammation Innovation Awards will provide support for groundbreaking, innovative studies related to Type 2 Inflammation. The grant application cycle is open now and the deadline is August 31, 2023. Recipients will be announced in fall 2023.

“Although improved understanding of Type 2 inflammatory diseases has led to major advances in the care and treatment of our patients with activation of these pathways, much remains to be learned. Unravelling the mechanisms of activation of these pathways in the skin, and the downstream effects, will instigate further discovery and potentially identify novel therapeutic targets not only for skin diseases, but also Type 2 inflammatory diseases that affect other organ systems.” says Dr. Lynn Cornelius, SID President. “The SID is grateful to Sanofi and Regeneron for providing this funding as an acknowledgment of their trust in our scientific community to aid in these discovery efforts.”

The SID Type 2 Inflammation Innovation Awards are intended to support cutting-edge, innovative dermatologic research projects conducted by junior investigators in the U.S. SID will conduct an independent review of grant applications. Applications must pertain to Type 2 immunity or diseases characterized by Type 2 inflammation, including but not limited to: atopic dermatitis or eczema, chronic urticaria, allergic contact dermatitis, prurigo nodularis, keloids, systemic scleroderma, localized scleroderma (or morphea), hand and foot dermatitis, bullous pemphigoid and alopecia areata. There will be up to four awards of $125,000 each.

The SID is continuing to work through Physician Resources, LLC, a veteran service provider of dermatology medical communication programs, which is serving as the liaison for grant management.

To learn more details and deadlines for the grants, visit the SID website:

https://www.sidnet.org/resources/funding/sanofi-and-regeneron-sid-type-ii-inflammation-awards/