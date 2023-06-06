2023 STEM Designated Schools

Release date: 6/2/2023

COLUMBUS, OHIO - Ohio’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Committee recently approved schools for five years or five additional years of STEM School Designation.

Metro Early College High School (Franklin County) received five additional years of STEM Designation starting in the 2022-2023 school year.

Baldwin Road Junior High School (Franklin County) received five additional years of STEM Designation starting in the 2022-2023 school year.

The Dayton Regional STEM School (Montgomery County) received five additional years of STEM Designation starting in the 2022-2023 school year.

Indian Hill Primary School (Hamilton County) received five years of STEM Designation starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

Indian Hill Elementary School (Hamilton County) received five years of STEM Designation starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

Hawkins STEMM Academy (Lucas County) received five years of STEM Designation starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

These schools have exhibited the qualities of STEM education outlined by the Ohio Quality Model for STEM and STEAM Schools. To be STEM or STEAM Designated, Ohio law requires that schools exhibit the following:

A working partnership with both public and private entities, including higher education entities and business organizations.

Evidence that the school submitting the proposal will offer a rigorous, diverse, integrated and project-based curriculum to students for college, the workforce and citizenship and that: Emphasizes the role of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in promoting innovation and economic progress and incorporates scientific inquiry and technological design; Includes the arts and humanities; and Emphasizes personalized learning and teamwork skills.



The complete list STEM and STEAM-Designated schools and school equivalents is available on the Department’s STEM and STEAM School webpage.

The Ohio STEM Committee consists of the superintendent of public instruction, representatives from the departments of Higher Education and Development, and four appointed members of the public with expertise in business or STEM fields. More information about the STEM Committee is available here.

