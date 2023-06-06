iRemedy Launches Stock Ownership Offering on Republic Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- The iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc. (“iRemedy” or “the Company”), an artificial intelligence powered medical supply chain solution, today announced the launch of their capital raise program on the Republic crowdfunding platform.
This strategic decision underscores iRemedy's commitment to growth and inclusivity, offering both accredited and non-accredited investors the opportunity to invest in the Company. The Company has been experiencing high growth in the medical supply market because of its patent protected supply chain solution.
"Our technology has the potential to truly revolutionize the way medical supplies are acquired in this country. For many years healthcare providers and their patients have suffered from product shortages and exorbitant costs. We are excited to partner with Republic for our capital raise program," said Tony Paquin, CEO of iRemedy. "This Regulation A offering will not only fuel our growth plans but also aligns with our philosophy of democratizing access - be it for medical supplies or investment opportunities."
Republic's crowdfunding platform is a renowned space that offers a seamless and secure investment process. It enables startups and established companies to raise capital by offering securities to retail investors, widening the pool of potential investors, and bringing in a diverse group of stakeholders. Republic curates private investing opportunities with high-growth potential across startups, gaming, real estate, and crypto. At Republic, over $500,000,000+ has been invested by 1M+ people in over 500 completed deals.
With this partnership, iRemedy continues to move forward with its vision of making medical supply procurement more affordable, reliable, and efficient.
For more information on iRemedy's Regulation A offering, please visit the Republic.com/iremedy platform.
About The iRemedy Healthcare Companies
iRemedy is a trusted and reliable partner for acquiring medical supplies. They service over 10,000 healthcare provider clients nationwide. iRemedy guarantees access to verified supplies by sourcing directly from established manufacturers and distributors around the world. Their industry-leading technology and group purchasing power enable transparency and competition, driving consistently low pricing for customers every day. iRemedy is headquartered in Stuart, Florida and has offices in New York, and a distribution center in Florida. For more information, please visit www.iRemedy.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Keisha Graham
The iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc.
+1 407-395-4283
keisha@iremedy.com
