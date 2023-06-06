United Esports Spices Things Up in New Partnership with Texas Pete® and Garner Foods

United Esports logo

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- United Esports, the trailblazing gaming media and marketing organization, is bringing some serious heat to the gaming industry with its latest partnership announcement. Today they announced a spicy new partnership with the flavor king Texas Pete® - and now the two are ready to set the gaming world ablaze! This dynamic collaboration marks a historic moment for the company as this marks its explosive debut into the gaming world. With United Esports' secret sauce of expertise and innovation, this partnership seeks to turn up the heat and ignite the taste buds of the next generation of consumers.

United Esports is at the forefront of helping brands to connect with gamers in an authentic and effective way. Working closely together, United Esports and Texas Pete® will partner with high-profile gaming talent to create hilariously memorable and compelling content. The campaign, aptly titled Texas Pete®: My Secret Sauce will position the brand as the "secret sauce" to creators' skills and success.

“We're thrilled to be partnering with Texas Pete® and Garner Foods as they make their foray into the gaming industry,” said United Esports founder and CEO, Felix LaHaye. "At United Esports, we believe in taking partnerships to the next level. We work closely with creators to not only showcase products but also to integrate them seamlessly into their content, allowing us to deliver high-quality, authentic campaigns that resonate with audiences and drive results. We're excited to bring the heat with unique and innovative initiatives that will leave gamers hungry for more."

"Garner Foods and Texas Pete® have always celebrated activities where fun, competition, and community all come together--from sports to festivals--so this partnership within the gaming community made perfect sense to us," said Katie Chaffin, Director of Marketing at Garner Foods. "Gamers are passionate, outspoken, and fiercely loyal competitors, and so are our brands. We're excited to see those two forces coming together."

With the support of United Esports, Texas Pete® is poised to establish itself as a leader in the gaming space and connect with a whole new generation of consumers.

###

About United Esports:

United Esports is a prominent gaming media organization based in North America that was founded in 2018 by renowned industry expert Felix LaHaye. The company has established itself as a top creative partner and gaming agency of record for many global brands. They have earned multiple industry campaign of the year awards and had a record year in 2022, where they brought in over a dozen industry awards, including a coveted Streamy Award for their work with Tampax. United Esports is currently present across three spaces in the gaming world: Media & Marketing, Esports Bars (Meltdown Esports Bars), and Asain-focused esports investments (PSG Talon).

About Garner Foods

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, Garner Foods is famous for its Hot Sauce, a leading brand of hot sauce in the U.S. Founded in 1929 as a maker of barbecue sauce, the

company now sells a full line of hot sauces, wing sauces, and seafood sauces under the Texas

Pete® brand, as well as salsa and tortilla strips under the Green Mountain Gringo® brand. Garner Foods products are sold in supermarkets, military commissaries, convenience stores, and restaurants throughout the U.S. Green Mountain Gringo® Salsa was named America’s best-tasting salsa by Delish.com in 2018.

CONTACT

For United Esports

Katie Timmons

katie@sheldonstrategy.com

For Texas Pete®

David Brasehears

dbrashears@cenergy.com