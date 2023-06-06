Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 06, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 6, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:45 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Regina Young.

Communications Received

COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT

June 6, 2023

Jason Ortitay resigns Environmental Resources & Energy Committee

Dallas Kephart elected to Environmental Resources & Energy Committee

Dallas Kephart resigns Commerce Committee

Michael Stender elected to Commerce Committee

Aaron Kaufer resigns Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Committee

Thomas Mehaffie elected to Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Committee

Thomas Mehaffie resigns Housing and Community Development Committee

Michael Stender elected to Housing and Community Development Committee

Brian Smith resigns Liquor Control Committee

Robert Leadbeter elected to Liquor Control Committee

Bob Merski is elected Vice Chair of Game & Fisheries Committee

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

June 6, 2023

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, June 19, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, June 12, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses the week of June 12, 2023, it reconvene the week of Tuesday, June 20, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HB 1088 Labor and Industry

HB 1318 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1319 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1320 Judiciary

HB 1321 Judiciary

HB 1322 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1323 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1325 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1327 Transportation

SB 277 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

SB 453 Judiciary

Bills Recommitted

HB 255 To Appropriations

HB 718 To Appropriations

HB 849 To Appropriations

HB 900 To Appropriations

HB 1086 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 1172 From Environmental Resources & Energy to Commerce

HB 975 From Finance to Children & Youth

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 72 From Agriculture & Rural Affairs as Amended

HB 580 From Agriculture & Rural Affairs as Amended

HB 767 From Agriculture & Rural Affairs as Amended

HB 1170 From Agriculture & Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 298 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 394 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 405 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 450 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 787 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 815 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1067 From Education as Committed

HR 121 From Education as Committed

HR 135 From Education as Committed

HB 652 From Environmental Resources & Energy as Amended

HB 1282 From Environmental Resources & Energy as Committed

HR 119 From Environmental Resources & Energy as Committed

HR 131 From Environmental Resources & Energy as Committed

HB 1138 From Finance as Committed

HB 1249 From Finance as Committed

HB 1259 From Finance as Committed

HB 1267 From Finance as Committed

HB 1272 From Finance as Committed

HB 106 From Health as Amended

HB 754 From Health as Committed

HR 123 From Health as Committed

HR 127 From Health as Committed

HB 181 From Labor & Industry as Amended

SB 226 From Labor & Industry as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 269

HB 664

HB 711

HB 788

HB 962

HB 1085

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

until Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.