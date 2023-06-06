Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 06, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 6, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 2:45 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Regina Young.
Communications Received
COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT
June 6, 2023
Jason Ortitay resigns Environmental Resources & Energy Committee
Dallas Kephart elected to Environmental Resources & Energy Committee
Dallas Kephart resigns Commerce Committee
Michael Stender elected to Commerce Committee
Aaron Kaufer resigns Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Committee
Thomas Mehaffie elected to Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Committee
Thomas Mehaffie resigns Housing and Community Development Committee
Michael Stender elected to Housing and Community Development Committee
Brian Smith resigns Liquor Control Committee
Robert Leadbeter elected to Liquor Control Committee
Bob Merski is elected Vice Chair of Game & Fisheries Committee
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
June 6, 2023
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, June 19, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, June 12, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses the week of June 12, 2023, it reconvene the week of Tuesday, June 20, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HB 1088 Labor and Industry
HB 1318 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 1319 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 1320 Judiciary
HB 1321 Judiciary
HB 1322 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 1323 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 1325 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 1327 Transportation
SB 277 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
SB 453 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
HB 255 To Appropriations
HB 718 To Appropriations
HB 849 To Appropriations
HB 900 To Appropriations
HB 1086 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 1172 From Environmental Resources & Energy to Commerce
HB 975 From Finance to Children & Youth
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 72 From Agriculture & Rural Affairs as Amended
HB 580 From Agriculture & Rural Affairs as Amended
HB 767 From Agriculture & Rural Affairs as Amended
HB 1170 From Agriculture & Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 298 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 394 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 405 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 450 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 787 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 815 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1067 From Education as Committed
HR 121 From Education as Committed
HR 135 From Education as Committed
HB 652 From Environmental Resources & Energy as Amended
HB 1282 From Environmental Resources & Energy as Committed
HR 119 From Environmental Resources & Energy as Committed
HR 131 From Environmental Resources & Energy as Committed
HB 1138 From Finance as Committed
HB 1249 From Finance as Committed
HB 1259 From Finance as Committed
HB 1267 From Finance as Committed
HB 1272 From Finance as Committed
HB 106 From Health as Amended
HB 754 From Health as Committed
HR 123 From Health as Committed
HR 127 From Health as Committed
HB 181 From Labor & Industry as Amended
SB 226 From Labor & Industry as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 269
HB 664
HB 711
HB 788
HB 962
HB 1085
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
until Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.