Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,384 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 06, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 6, 2023 

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:45 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Regina Young.

 

Communications Received

 

COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT

June 6, 2023

 

Jason Ortitay resigns Environmental Resources & Energy Committee

Dallas Kephart elected to Environmental Resources & Energy Committee

Dallas Kephart resigns Commerce Committee

Michael Stender elected to Commerce Committee

Aaron Kaufer resigns Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Committee

Thomas Mehaffie elected to Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Committee

Thomas Mehaffie resigns Housing and Community Development Committee

Michael Stender elected to Housing and Community Development Committee

Brian Smith resigns Liquor Control Committee

Robert Leadbeter elected to Liquor Control Committee

Bob Merski is elected Vice Chair of Game & Fisheries Committee

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

June 6, 2023

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, June 19, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, June 12, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses the week of June 12, 2023, it reconvene the week of Tuesday, June 20, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 1088      Labor and Industry

HB 1318      Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1319      Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1320      Judiciary

HB 1321      Judiciary

HB 1322      Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1323      Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1325      Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1327      Transportation

          

SB 277         Agriculture and Rural Affairs

SB 453         Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 255        To Appropriations

HB 718         To Appropriations

HB 849         To Appropriations

HB 900         To Appropriations

HB 1086      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1172      From Environmental Resources & Energy to Commerce

HB 975         From Finance to Children & Youth

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 72           From Agriculture & Rural Affairs as Amended

HB 580        From Agriculture & Rural Affairs as Amended

HB 767        From Agriculture & Rural Affairs as Amended

HB 1170      From Agriculture & Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 298        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 394        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 405        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 450        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 787         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 815        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1067      From Education as Committed

HR 121        From Education as Committed

HR 135        From Education as Committed

HB 652        From Environmental Resources & Energy as Amended

HB 1282      From Environmental Resources & Energy as Committed

HR 119        From Environmental Resources & Energy as Committed

HR 131        From Environmental Resources & Energy as Committed

HB 1138      From Finance as Committed

HB 1249      From Finance as Committed

HB 1259      From Finance as Committed

HB 1267      From Finance as Committed

HB 1272      From Finance as Committed

HB 106        From Health as Amended

HB 754        From Health as Committed

HR 123        From Health as Committed

HR 127        From Health as Committed

HB 181        From Labor & Industry as Amended

SB 226         From Labor & Industry as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 269

HB 664

HB 711

HB 788

HB 962

HB 1085

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

until Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 06, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more