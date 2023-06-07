Start Planning Your July 4th! Daily Stage Schedule for Waterfront Blues Festival is Live and Tickets Are for Sale
Waterfront Blues Festival brings a world-class lineup of local and national blues, soul, funk and R&B artists to four stages across 8 acres of Portland’s Waterfront, as well as Oregon’s largest July 4th fireworks show.
Waterfront Blues Festival draws a diverse, multigenerational crowd for a four-day celebration of music, culture, and community, as one of the most renowned, exciting and dynamic blues experiences in the world.
Plus, a 10 Barrel Brewing Collab “Barrel of Blues” Pale Ale, Community Concerts, and more ways to enjoy one of the Pacific Northwest’s best events.
The Waterfront Blues Festival is Saturday, July 1st through Tuesday, July 4th, with more than 100 acts performing from Noon to 10:30PM on four unique stages across 8 acres of Portland’s gorgeous Tom McCall Waterfront Park. On July 4th, the final night’s performance will lead into Oregon’s largest and Portland’s only large-scale fireworks display, set over the mighty Willamette River in front of the festival grounds and choreographed to a rocking blues, funk and soul playlist. >> VIEW THE FULL DAILY SCHEDULE BY STAGE
All ticket types, including 4-Day Passes and 1-Day Tickets at GA and various VIP levels, as well as Blues Cruise tickets are now on sale, ranging from $45-$1,400. Kids 12 and under have free admission to the festival. >> VIEW ALL TICKETS FOR SALE
“Summer music festival season is here and we couldn't be more excited to be just one month away from the 36th Annual Waterfront Blues Festival,” says Waterfront Blues Festival Director Christina Fuller. “From the intimate artist performances on our Crossroads Stage and the always-packed Front Porch Stage Dance Floor to the rolling green lawn of Waterfront Park and the decks of the Portland Spirit there are simply so many ways people can soak up all the summer vibes at the festival.”
Waterfront Blues Festival will also be releasing their first ever official festival beer: Barrel of Blues Pale Ale - a collaboration with 10 Barrel Brewing Co. and the Waterfront Blues Festival. This special release beer will be available on tap at Waterfront Blues Festival, as well as at select community concerts and events in June and at local watering holes around Portland leading up to the festival weekend.
“10 Barrel’s mantra is drink beer outside and have fun doing it. Hence Waterfront Blues Fest is the perfect partner for us,” says Jimmy Seifrit, Brewmaster of 10 Barrel Brewing Co. “We have designed a Pale Ale specifically for this event that captures drinking beer outside to music that nourishes the soul.”
In addition to world-class musical performances, attendees of Waterfront Blues Festival have so much to explore and enjoy all day, including:
~ Food & Drinks: With more than a dozen local food vendors from Portland’s world famous culinary community, the festival has options for every eater (omnivores, vegans, gluten free folks, we’ve got you!) and drinker (beer, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic beverage options) including the official festival beer, “Barrel of Blues” Pale Ale.
~ Artisan Marketplace: Forgot your sunglasses? Need a hat (or some earrings made of guitar picks)? Take home a little piece of Oregon thanks to the talented artists and merchants in the Blues Fest’s Marketplace in the center of the festival grounds.
~ Dance floor: Each year the Front Porch Stage hosts a variety of dance lessons from West Coast Swing to Zydeco, and everything in between. You can also sit back and enjoy Portland Blues Experience dance prelims taking place during the festival.
~ *NEW! Crossroads Conversations: New this year, WBF has arranged a series of intimate conversations on the Crossroads Stage with artists to share their stories, inspiration and more.
~ *NEW! Wellness on the Waterfront: In partnership with wellness social club Knot Springs, get tickets to join daily guided morning wellness classes at the Front Porch Stage before the festival doors open, like Cardio Dance, Yoga, and Meditation + Movement.
~ *NEW! The Playin’ Ground Family Gathering Area: In collaboration with artist Mike Bennett, The Playin’ Ground will feature new Bennett Buddies characters, music activities, art, face painting, kids dance lessons and more.
During the month of June, Waterfront Blues Festival has organized several community events around Portland leading up to the festival weekend:
~ Free Community Concert - Wednesday, June 7, 5pm-7pm: In partnership with Oregon Contemporary and Friends of Noise featuring The Gold Experience with Saeeda Wright + Della Simone, this free community concert will be held in Oregon Contemporary’s beautiful outdoor courtyard.
~ Knot Springs Concert - Wednesday, June 14, 5pm-7pm: In partnership with Knot Springs and The Yards featuring Outer Orbit, this free community concert will be held on the lovely outdoor deck of Knot Springs and The Yards.
~ Free Community Concert - Wednesday, June 21, 5pm-7pm: In partnership with Oregon Contemporary and Friends of Noise featuring Norman Sylvester Band with Lenanne Sylvester + Earl Gracious Band, this free community concert will be held in Oregon Contemporary’s beautiful outdoor courtyard.
~ WBF at The Hillsboro Hops - Saturday, June 24, 6:45pm - Don’t miss Blue Fest legend Rae Gordon belting out the National Anthem at the Hops game. WBF will also be giving away some free tickets to the Blues Fest at the game!
~ WBF x Nico’s Cantina Pop-Up for Sunday Parkways, Sunday, June 25, 1:30pm- 3:30pm: As part of the festivities for the Cully Neighborhood Sunday Parkways ride, WBF is teaming up with Nico’s Cantina for all of your post-ride fun. Music from LaRhonda Steele and The Steele Family Band, tacos, and of course, Nico’s famous ice cream.
~ Blues Night at The Portland Pickles - Sunday, June 25, 6:05pm: Blues Fest legend LaRhonda Steele will be belting out the National Anthem at the Pickles game at Walker Stadium and WBF will be giving away some free tickets to the Blues Fest at the game!
Follow Waterfront Blues Festival on social media for the latest special events, collaborations, artist information and more leading up to the big festival weekend: @waterfrontblues.
