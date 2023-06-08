RSS Franchising Innovator Earns 5th Consecutive Inc. 5000 Award
BoxDrop is a truly unique franchise model that is empowering entrepreneurs all across America to achieve their dreams of business ownership"”DUBLIN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail Service Systems (RSS) is celebrating its fifth consecutive Inc. 5000 award as one of the fastest-growing companies in America. Less than 1% of companies have earned five consecutives Inc. 5000 awards, establishing RSS as a member of America’s most elite companies.
— CEO- Scott Andrew
RSS’ flagship franchise, BoxDrop Mattress & Sofa, continues to fuel the company’s spectacular growth. “BoxDrop is a truly unique franchise model that is empowering entrepreneurs all across America to achieve their dreams of business ownership,” said Scott Andrew, CEO of RSS. “The success of our BoxDrop franchise owners is the secret to our growth and our Inc. 5000 awards. Together, RSS and our BoxDrop franchise owners are aggressively serving the $120 billion home furnishings industry,” Andrew added.
BoxDrop franchise owners can quickly launch their business in a protected territory using proven trade secrets (including advanced digital and social media marketing methods) to generate a steady flow of satisfied customers. BoxDrop franchise owners have the benefit of a dedicated coach, ongoing training and support, superior mattress and sofa products, and a unique business model that generates average Google rating of 4.9.
BoxDrop Franchise Owner Success Drives Inc. 5000 Growth Awards
“We designed our BoxDrop franchise model to make business ownership a reality for people who have no prior experience in business or in the mattress and sofa industry,” said Jerry Williams, President of RSS. “BoxDrop franchise ownership requires very little initial capital and we do not charge franchise royalty fees, training fees, or any other excessive fees that are typical of almost every other franchise in America. Simply put, BoxDrop is the most owner-friendly franchise that you can find anywhere,” Williams added.
“Owning a BoxDrop mattress and sofa franchise has been the best experience of my life,” says Sandi Varn, BoxDrop owner in Tallahassee, Florida. “We have enjoyed amazing growth over the years and I still control my schedule and my work-life balance. My family is involved in my business. We offer our customers amazing deals on great mattress and sofa products through our BoxDrop clearance center. Our customers always give us great reviews and that makes BoxDrop ownership even more rewarding,” added Varn.
Available Franchise Territories
While BoxDrop continues experiencing growth evidenced by making the Inc. 5000 list five years in a row as one of the fastest-growing franchise opportunities nationwide, franchise territories are still available across America. “We are looking for people who want to change their lives through business ownership,” said Kyle Sherratt, Expansion Operations Officer at RSS. “Our model is designed to get a new owner up and running in as little as 60 days. We have a proven system to help new owners find a location, get trained, and get opened without the hassles and delays you find with other franchises.”
Learn More about BoxDrop Franchise